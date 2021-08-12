Even if the final score is ultimately meaningless, Brunswick High feels it has something to prove in its scrimmage at 7 p.m. today against Ware County at Glynn County Stadium.
Led by Central Florida commit Thomas Castellanos at quarterback, the Gators are the top-ranked team in Class 5A heading into the season coming off a 10-2 campaign that saw the program advance to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
If Brunswick fancies itself a contender, it will need to down teams like Ware County in the pursuit of its goal, so despite the unofficial nature of the game, it is clearly of importance to the Pirates.
“What a great test,” said BHS head coach Sean Pender. “I see things on film that we’re struggling with, and I know that a team as good as Ware can show us. Maybe that needs to happen in the scrimmage game; show us those weaknesses so we can make sure we fix them.
“We see them as a coaching staff, but we need our players to be able to see them as well.”
Ware certainly has the coaching and personnel to give Brunswick all that it can handle and then some. Jason Strickland is 117-45-1 in his 14-year head coaching career, including 18-6 with the Gators. Ware averaged 35.6 points per game while only allowing an average of 17.8.
Castellanos is the most noteworthy standout on the team as a four-year starter that has passed for 5,097 yards, rushed for 2,713 yards, and scored 56 total touchdowns over his first three seasons.
“To prepare us, I don’t think there’s going to be another quarterback like him that we see throughout the year, and if we do, it’s going to be late in the playoffs,” Pender said. “He’s a special kid. Then they have a good running game, they have great receivers. Their defense flies around and gets after it. Their D-line is back — that was the strength of the team last year in my opinion…
“We have a lot of guys that are very talented, they’re just unproven. So get out there and play against a championship caliber team, and we can see if where we can say we’re a championship caliber program.”
While the Pirates are looking to test themselves, they won’t lose sight of the No. 1 objective: preparing for the regular season.
The first three quarters of the scrimmage will feature live work with the projected starters taking the field first, but players on the bubble will see more snaps than usual with reserves being rotated into the contest throughout.
“We’re going to put our players in a situation to see if they can make plays,” Pender said. “We’re talking to them about, ‘Hey, let’s see if you can do this right here.’ We might throw you in a man-to-man press coverage against somebody to see if you can handle it. We might throw the ball in certain situations we might run it in to see if we can handle it…
“There’s a lot of things that we’re going to test ourselves on. That’s what this is. This scrimmage is a good test for us.”
The freshman team is slated to play the entire fourth without special teams to cap off the final tune up before the games begin to count.
One potential issue for the Pirates to keep an eye on will be the developing resurgence of the coronavirus. A few players and assistants have been forced into quarantine already, and now uncertainty looms in the run up to the season.
“We went through a whole summer where we were going to play and everything is going to be good, and we’re rocking and rolling, and we’re working,” and we’re starting to get into the fall when school is getting back,” Pender said. “Now you have this delta variant… There’s just a lot to it that just doesn’t sit well with what’s going on. And that’s being an adult, I can imagine how these kids are feeling.”