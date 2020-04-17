Gravelle leaves lasting impact at College of Coastal Georgia
Confident in his abilities, Eric Gravelle walked onto the Coastal Georgia men’s tennis team as a freshman, and he’s spent the rest of his collegiate career striving for improvement.
A graduate of Ponte Verda High, Gravelle spent his freshman season grinding away through exhibition matches and practices despite being withheld from the lineup all year.
Instead, he watched as his teammates advanced to the semifinal round of the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament and onto the first round of the NAIA National Tournament, never complaining about his role on the team. Gravelle’s work ethic and commitment to the program has been a constant throughout his time as a Mariner.
“Eric is the quintessential team player,” said Coastal Georgia head tennis coach Zack Rogers. “He is the kind of kid who is always going to put the needs of the team first. Eric was always willing to step up and volunteer to work with the freshman players or work with members of our women’s team to help them prepare for their own matches.
“Eric has invested a significant amount of time on improving his tennis game since arriving in Brunswick four years ago as a walk-on. He is leaving the program as a seasoned, match-hardened college tennis player.”
Gravelle’s hard work earned a spot in the lineup as a sophomore, and his first season on the court saw him go 4-13 in singles competition and 5-13 in doubles to help Coastal Georgia real the SSAC Tournament finals.
As a junior, Gravelle went 2-8 in doubles and 1-8 in singles while spending a majority of his time slotted at the second or third line. Despite his individual record, the Mariners’ once again turned out a strong season, appearing in The Sun Conference Tournament finals and the NAIA National Tournament.
Affectionately called “The Rickster,” “Sticky Ricky,” or any one of a number of nicknames, Gravelle’s value to the team extended further than his lone impact on the court due to his positive effect on the team’s chemistry.
In his abbreviated senior season, Gravelle played at No. 2 in the singles line, finishing 0-2, but he split his two doubles matches, teaming with Khanyakweze Ramokgopa to defeat their Ave Maria counterparts 6-4 at line No. 3.
Although his final campaign was forced to come to an unceremonious end due to COVID-19, Gravelle’s tireless efforts at Coastal Georgia will not be forgotten.
“Eric works just as hard in the classroom as he does on the court,” Rogers said. “From his freshman year, to our last day on campus this year, I have watched Eric’s GPA steadily rise. It is a result of his tireless effort to maximize his abilities and potential. He will be graduating in May with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Information Assurance and Cyber Security.
“I know that the selfless, team player attitude that defined Eric during his time at Coastal Georgia will make him an asset to any organization he is a part of moving forward.”