The sky may quite literally be the limit for Riyon Rankin.
The Brunswick High junior is in just his second full prep season on the track, but he’s already made a habit of soaring through the clouds.
Rankin leads all high schoolers in the country in the high jump as he and the Pirates travel to the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field Championships this week in Carrollton.
Competing in just his second meet of the season, Rankin firmly planted himself in the sport’s spotlight by clearing 7-feet, becoming just the third Georgia athlete in the past decade to reach the milestone.
It took a month for Rankin to be bested by any prep athlete in the country, let alone the state. A senior in North Carolina, Kyzaiah Stone, edged Rankin out for the national lead with a jump of 7-0.5 in early April, but the Pirates’ silent superstar would not be outdone, jumping back in front with a leap of 7-1 in the final meet of the regular season.
At 7-1, Rankin owns the highest jump in the state since Veterans’ Malik Broughton cleared 7-2 back in 2013. His closest in-state competition this year is Ashriel Dixon of East Paulding, who jumped 6-10 earlier this season.
And making Rankin’s feat even more impressive is the fact he entered into last season with a personal record of 6-4. He set his new P.R. at 6-8 on his 16th birthday before upping the ante again at 17.
In two years, Rankin has added 9 inches to his personal best high jump.
“It’s a testament to two things: one, the hard work the young man puts in, and then two, just his natural ability,” said Brunswick boys track and field coach Brian Edwards. “Last year when he cleared 6-8, we just knew he was on track to really go and do something great at state.”
And Rankin did just that, jumping 6-6 to finish third as a sophomore at his first state championships appearance, but for him, it was a relative disappointment.
After winning both the regional and sectional meets with jumps of 6-8, an injury suffered at the latter event prevented Rankin from reaching the same heights at state. But the setback has only further fueled his fire.
“That really put him on a track where he is now because he really wanted it, and he showed that he could compete on a big stage,” Edwards said. “He was working, he was lifting weights, of course basketball helped him develop his body, and just his mindset towards track changed.”
Although Rankin didn’t compete in track and field as a freshman at Brunswick, sticking solely to basketball, he was 10 when his cousin first introduced him to the sport.
Rankin’s rapid growth can be partially attributed to a strong foundation developed by the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department.
“We have a great recreation department that does track here and really prepares the kids to have success on the high school level,” Edwards said. “They come out there every day, and I see those young kids and the workers who work with those kids, and I see their attention to detail. They’re really giving them the ABCs of track.
“And so he had the ABCs coming up, and now we’re able to look at film a little bit, have a little bit more equipment for him to use. Those things help benefit him, but I know his foundation was started with our rec department in Glynn County.”
Now, Rankin has the opportunity to make (more) history.
His 7-1 jump already ranks within the top 10 all-time among Georgia prep athletes. As Rankin prepares for his final jumps of his junior season, his sights are set on the GHSA Championships record of 7-3.5 set by Cedar Shoals’ Dothel Edwards in 1983.
Edwards also owns the overall state record at 7-5.25, which may not be out of the range of Rankin if he can make similar gains going into his senior season as he has the past two years.
For now, a state championship will suffice for Rankin, who, along with Dixon, will face competition from Rome’s Martel Hight, Statesboro’s Jecorey Hill, and even Glynn Academy’s Tyson Rooks, each of whom have cleared last year’s winning height of 6-6 this season.
“For the school, it’s been a great year for us with all the sports programs; talking about football, talking about ladies basketball, we’ve had success all over,” Edwards said. “We’ve kind of been starting to take on a theme of ‘School of Champions,’ and so for us to end the year with the last sport as a state champion, that would kind of us put us on that next level.
“As a community, I think this is something that could be really special and kind of a springboard for the sport here. With our rec department, they do such a great job, and if we can get more kids interested in the sport of track and field in different events, this place could be the mecca of track and field in a couple of years.”