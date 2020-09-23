Two years after winning a GISA state championship at Frederica Academy, redshirt freshman Jaylin Simpson has been named the starting cornerback for Auburn’s season opener Saturday against Kentucky.
It’s been a rapid ascent for Simpson — one that some thought may not come when the middle-school standout chose to play his prep career out at an independent school.
Simpson was a multi-sport athlete that led Jane Macon to middle school championships in basketball, football and track and field, but when he made the decision to attend high school at Frederica Academy, some doubted he would live up to his full potential.
“I just think back to when he was in the eighth grade and he decided to go to Frederica,” said Alex Mathis, a Brantley County assistant who coached Simpson at Frederica. “Some of everybody: teachers from the public schools, coaches for the public schools, people in the community, even some pastors told him he was making a big mistake by going to Frederica, and that Frederica would never have him prepared to play football at the next level.
“Then the offers start rolling in, and it’s ‘the offers aren’t real, they’re fake.’ Then it was, ‘you’re only getting these offers because (fellow Frederica four-star prospect Ja’Shawn Sheffield) is getting them.’ He overcame that and signed the papers on signing day to go to Auburn. Fast forward a year, the redshirting, the year of people saying they’ll transfer, they’ll go JUCO because they’re not good enough to play there.”
The doubt seemingly stemmed from a dismissal of GISA football. It was assumed Simpson would be a big fish in a small pound playing programs outside of the public school systems.
To them, it hardly mattered that Simpson dominated the competition to the tune of 1,433 yards passing, 441 yards rushing and 22 total touchdowns en route to a state title as a senior, or that he also tallied 48 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles from the secondary while doing so.
But to those paying close attention, Simpson’s athletic prowess should come as no surprise. Aside from the gridiron, Simpson also started for Frederica’s basketball and baseball teams, and he won a state championship in the high jump.
“I always knew Jaylin was special, I just didn’t know what avenue he would take,” Mathis said. “I think if he would have put forth the effort for basketball, he could have went to college for basketball too.”
Mathis was one of Simpson’s earliest believers. He drove Simpson and Sheffield to school nearly every day from sixth grade through graduation. On the weekends, they’d work on drills at Jane Macon.
Former Glynn Academy quarterback, and Seattle Seahawks running back Deejay Dallas was also an early supporter of Simpson.
“I would send Deejay videos and stuff from practice, and Deejay would be like, ’Bro, he looks like a baby Richard Sherman,’” Mathis said. “He was like, ‘He’ll be here before you know it.’ That’s what Deejay is saying. That’s somebody who knows what it takes to get to where he is.”
It didn’t take long for Simpson to make Auburn head coach Gus Malzan into a believer as well.
Simpson rarely suited up last season, appearing in just four games for the Tigers, but he made a name for himself late in the year and into bowl practices to make a surprise run at the starting cornerback job.
Although his name was rarely mentioned in the projections of Auburn’s defensive back group, Mathis said that Simpson has known for a while now that he’d locked up the job, and he’s turned the snub as another chip on his shoulder.
It sounded as if Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn just couldn’t keep the now 6-foot, 171-pound Simpson off the field when he spoke about him at a press conference Tuesday.
“He’s got some natural football instincts,” Malzahn said. “We put him at corner right off the bat, and you could tell each day he improved.
“He can flat out run, he’s got really good ball skills, and he’s a good tackler. So he really stepped up. He made an early impression, and kept that momentum going through fall camp.”
Recruited as an athlete, Auburn used Simpson on its scout team to replicate first-round pick Jerry Jeudy’s role with Alabama last season.
But Simpson is no stranger to cornerback. In addition to playing the position at Frederica, he matched up against some of the elite talent in the state as a member of Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 team, where he also received valuable knowledge from corners like Josh Norman and Richard LeCounte.
“He guarded the George Pickenses, the Jadon Haselwoods, all the top D1 guys,” Mathis said. “He’s guarded them.”
Simpson likely won’t be tested too often against a Kentucky team lacking a big-time playmaker at receiver, but he’ll get his first SEC matchup against Pickens the following week when Auburn travels to Georgia on Oct. 3.