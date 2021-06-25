The Glynn Academy baseball program has set a new standard for success over the past two years. On Friday, it was Kameron Smith, Joe Cutia and Brady Davis reaping the rewards of the effort by signing college scholarships in the school’s auditorium.
The past two seasons have seen the Terrors compile a 33-13 record, the No. 1 ranking in a shortened spring, and the program’s first trip to the Elite 8 round of the state playoffs in 31 years.
While the Terrors’ program grew as a whole, so did each of the individuals spurring the maturation.
“It was very bittersweet,” Smith said of leaving Glynn Academy. “I enjoyed it while I was here, made a lot of growth. Coming into my freshman year, I was not the best player. I knew I had to work. To where I am now, I’ve grown tremendously. It’s just been a journey for me.”
Former Terrors head coach Trent Mongero spoke to the crowd on behalf of the trio, and he offered glowing praise of Smith’s attitude in the clubhouse; calling the outfielder a tremendous worker and the consummate team guy — one with a smile constantly plastered on his face.
Smith signed with Tocca Falls College, having taken a visit where he was put through a workout and got a feel for the environment. When the team embraced him as one of their own, Smith knew it was the school for him.
For Smith, Cutia and Davis, trust in the process was a consistent theme.
“I just couldn’t be more thrilled for Cam, Brady, Joe,” Mongero said. “They were very patient in the recruiting process, and the most important thing is they found the right fit. Most players are so anxious, they jump in and they don’t find the right fit. These guys found the right fit.
“So thrilled to death, and I know they’re going to do great things.”
Still, it didn’t make the wait any easier.
At one point early on, Cutia questioned if he was truly good enough to play college baseball. He spoke with assistant coach Jake Sandlin who urged Cutia to put his trust in the coaching staff, convincing him there would be a spot for him at the next level.
He found it at Barton College.
“It was a long process, that’s for sure,” Cutia said with a chuckle. “This fall, I was really worried about it. I was just kind of thinking everybody is making their decisions, and I haven’t yet…
“I took (the conversation with Sandlin) to heart, just didn’t think about it at all, and told the coaches I’m not going to worry about it until the season is over because we’ve got another mission on our mind.”
Cutia ended up playing a more crucial role in that mission that even he envisioned. Early season injuries to the Glynn Academy pitching staff put a greater onus on Cutia to produce from the mound in addition to his duties in the infield and in the heart of Terrors’ lineup.
But he responded to the call to action with 15.2 solid innings and 21 RBI while teaching the program a valuable lesson in preparation.
“That’s one of the biggest things: everybody needs to be ready at every time,” Cutia said. “You never know when anybody is going to get a shot. Like Tyler Motos came into the year, did’t think he was going to play, and then next thing you know, we’re down two outfielders, and he’s going to be out there starting every game. You never know when you’re going to get your shot.
“You really just have to count on every single one of your teammates, and just believe in the next guy. You’ve always got to be confident that everybody’s got your back, and everybody’s going to come through.”
Davis was forced to develop that trust in his teammates before his senior season even began.
While preparing for his role as one of the Terrors’ top starters, Davis suffered a preseason injury that would require the infamous Tommy John surgery, which was performed by renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews.
“It was devastating when I found out the news, but the doctors said I would have a slight chance of coming back,” Davis said. “So I just worked everyday to work towards that — getting back on the field with the guys, and hopefully to make a run in the state playoffs. Fortunately enough, God had it in his plan that was the path for me.”
His teammates kept the Terrors in the hunt while Davis recovered, and he returned for the final two games of the regular season with Glynn Academy locked into the No. 2 seed in the region and a first-round series at home.
Though he was limited to the plate, Davis was determined to simply enjoy his final days of prep baseball and do what he could to help the team make a postseason run. He accomplished that and more.
In six playoff games, Davis was 9-of-19 (.474) with three walks, two doubles, five RBI and seven runs.
Obviously intrigued by Davis’ talent and preserverence, Albany State extended an opportunity to continue his career at the next level. After experiencing a great atmosphere, and meeting with a head coach with more than 300 collegiate wins under his belt in Scott Hemmings, Davis felt the school was the best place for him to grow as a player and a person.
In other words, it felt like Glynn Academy.
The proof is in the pudding: five college signees in each of the past two seasons despite a national average of fewer than one per program annually.
The Terrors have truly set a new benchmark for excellence on and off the field.
“I feel good knowing that we did something great like that,” Smith said. “We made the Elite 8 for the first time in 31 years, and it’s just great to leave that for the youth to come and build off of.”
Davis added: “Since Day 1, that’s what we’ve been setting our standards to: leaving it better than we found it. I whole heartedly think we did that. I’m proud to say, even though we didn’t get the state championship we wanted, we worked our butt off every day, and got to where we wanted to. It’s a great feeling.”