Coming into the game, the No. 4 Brunswick High Pirates (9-0, 5-0) were having their best regular season since 1999, and they continued with a resounding performance on senior night in a 49-6 win over Region 2-6A foe Bradwell Institute.
Bradwell (0-8, 0-5) received the opening kickoff and looked to find any momentum to spark a possible upset over the Black Flag defense that has been so impactful to the undefeated season.
A sack on third down by senior Jonathen Joseph Sanderson put the Pirates on a course for smooth sailing the rest of the night.
The Pirates offense — led by seniors Jeffery Waye, Ree Simmons and Chuckobe Hill — marched down the field quickly and scored on the team’s first drive of the game. An 8-yard rushing touchdown by Hill put Brunswick up 7-0.
On the ensuing drive, the Black Flag defense forced a fumble around midfield, as linebacker Devin Smith pounced on the ball.
It wouldn’t take long for the offense to make it 14-0 as senior running back Leon Charlton pumped his feet as Tiger defenders tried to bring him down like prey in the wild.
Brunswick’s defense would force a three-and-out and keep wreaking havoc throughout the first half on a struggling Bradwell offense.
With great field position off of a shanked punt, the Pirates only needed three plays to score. Simmons joined his Wolf Pack brothers after rushing in from 4 yards out to make it 21-0.
Having been so close all night to block a punt, it was only a matter of time before the Pirates special teams did so. After a false start backed Bradwell inside their own 20, Brunswick brought the heat.
A group of Pirates blocked the punt and senior Adam Mweemba fell on the ball in the end zone to push the team’s lead to 28-0.
It wasn’t the only defensive/special teams touchdown on the night for the undefeated Pirates.
On the ensuing drive, quarterback Armando Hall was strip-sacked as he tried to scramble for room to throw the ball. With the ball in the end zone, Smith picked up his second fumble and found the end zone. Brunswick extended its lead 35-0 midway through the second.
Offensively, the Pirates had one bad play in the first half. On a first and goal play, a bad snap exchange allowed the Tigers to scoop up the ball and stop the bleeding for the moment.
However, the offense would respond with a two-minute drive where Waye connected with Terry Mitchell for 54-yards and just inches short of another highlight touchdown for the young budding star.
After three attempts to pound in the ball, senior Pat Leggett would complete the Wolf Pack core of touchdowns, making his way into the end zone from 2 yards out.
Heading into the half, the Pirates led 42-0.
“I loved the way that we played, we came out with a sense of urgency,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “We knew what we had to get done. We wanted to get it done quick and our team did exactly what we wanted. The only mistake we had was the fumbled snap. In the second half, we were playing different people, trying to get different people looks. when you have guys that aren’t getting much playing time experience, in situations they tend to mess up.”
Coming out of the half, Brunswick looked like an entirely different team as Pender mentioned, with confusion-struck faces of players who don’t normally see the field more than a few plays here and there.
The defense was unable to pitch a shutout, as a designed quarterback run by Hall put the Tigers on the board and away from complete embarrassment on the night. The extra point attempt was missed.
Pender mentioned that guys who don’t have much playing time tend to make mistakes. He was still proud of the way his team played throughout the night, gaining vast experience for a team losing 23 seniors.
Brunswick’s offense would bounce back with Simmons finding the end zone for the second time on a fourth-down carry. His 20-yard rush gave the Pirates offense over 120 yards rushing on the night and 280 yards of offense.
With a resounding victory, the Pirates shift their focus towards Effingham County and a chance to stay unbeaten and clinching the Region2-6A title outright.
“We are 9-0,” Pender said after the game. “It’s the first time this team has had a chance to go undefeated since 1999. We are going to try and finish this thing out and win our last game. After that, we will worry about the playoffs.”