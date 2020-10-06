Although it may not be the most individually talented unit, the Brunswick High defense has taken its play to the next level this season.
Before the season, head coach Sean Pender lauded the Pirates’ defensive potential as higher than any of his four-year tenure, and through four games, he’s been proven prophetic.
Dubbed “The Black Flag,” Brunswick’s defense has held opposing offenses to 17.5 points per contest — the lowest figure in four years — and helped dictate games.
Pender credits the team’s defensive success to coming together to form a unit greater than its parts. There’s only one player on the Pirates’ defense that’s received a major Division I offer, sophomore defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas, though several other members of the defense will still have the opportunity to play college football.
What’s made Brunswick’s defense so formidable has been the way the players meld together in effort of a shared goal of being physical, rallying to the football, and playing with enthusiasm and intelligence.
“You’ve got to make sure you’re in the right spot,” Pender said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re locked into your assignments. We always talk about know your role and do your job.
“We’re giving our defense an identity and that was something that was just a little lost before.”
Linebacker Cameron Crump, a future college wrestler, leads the Pirates with 35 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble, with Zane Rosenbaum and AJ Wilson following close behind with 29 and 27 stops, respectively.
Safety Devontae Gadson leads the secondary with 21 tackles and a forced fumble, and Keon Leggett has tallied both of the team’s interceptions. Kaleb Hampton joins Thomas to form a fearsome duo on the defensive line with cameo appearances from offensive tackle Caleb Cook.
While the Pirates clearly had the makings of a solid unit, the defensive coaching staff also deserves a lot of praise for its ability to blend the pieces together. Defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder returned to Brunswick for his second year, as did the rest of the staff.
“I’ve got some good, quality guys on that staff that feed off each other,” Pender said. “They do well to marry the backend to the front end really well. It’s a good group of guys.”
Brunswick’s defensive staff has the right mixture of experience, familiarity and humbleness that allows the coaches, like the players, to combine for a sum greater than any one individual.
Despite having served as a head coach for three seasons prior to arriving in Brunswick, Tedder is comfortable listening and relying on the input of his assistants. The trust among the defensive coaching staff permeates to the players and ultimately transfers to the field.
“You have Tedder who has been a head coach before, and he’s been a coordinator on both sides of the ball. You have Johnny Butts, who used to be a coordinator… Then you have William Panell, who knows how to coordinate, especially on the backend.
“Willie (Bolden)’s getting better, better, and better. He’s really good with fundamentals and technique. Brian Edwards, he knows how to coordinate defense also. So you’ve got a lot of guys that can bounce ideas off of.”