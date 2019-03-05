The Mariners men's golf team got off to a strong start at the Sand Shark Invitational in Okatie, S.C., and it's a good thing they did: the final round was washed out by overnight rain that made the course unplayable.
Coastal Georgia shot 3-over through 36 holes at the Oldfield Gold Club on Monday to finish tied with Dalton State for first atop the leaderboard among the 14-team field, and following the cancellation of the final 18 holes, it will count as the official final statistics.
Dalton State had the top individual at 2-under with Coastal’s Jackson Lawlor just one stroke behind, though he never got the chance to chace down the leader.
The Mariners also saw Eli Scott (E), Kyle Kidd (+2), and Mark Jackson (+4), place among the top 15 individuals in the tournament.
Point University in third place — eight strokes behind the top spot at 11-over. Keiser University shot 13-over, and South Carolina Beaufort closed out the top five with a 19-over.
Coastal will host St. Joseph's (Maine) in a duals match Thursday.