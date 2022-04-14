The No. 6 team in the nation, Glynn Academy’s boys soccer team have everything to play for. The team completed its first perfect regular season in 11 years, scored 94 goals and allowed 10 goals all season.
Now, the Terrors host the Lovejoy Wildcats in the first round of the Georgia High School Association class 6A State Playoffs, at 5:30 today at Glynn County Stadium.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to see any film on them,” Glynn head coach Bobby Brockman said about Lovejoy. “I’ve talked to a coach that’s played them, and they are going to be an athletic team. A team that is pretty scrappy, and at this point in the year all it takes in soccer is one opportunity and they get that chance and score, next thing you know we are in a dog fight.”
For Brockman, eclipsing 400 wins against Richmond Hill, this team had ambitions in his eyes for a deep run after the first game against Statesboro.
“I really think it was the Statesboro game,” Brockman said. “Even though it was early in the season, we played really really well that night. I felt like if we played like this, this team can do something really special.”
Opening the season with an 8-1 thrashing over the Blue Devils, the Terrors never looked troubled all season long.
Having only trailed once all season-- their 5-2 road win over South Effingham-- the team sealed the region title. Instead of coasting towards the end of the season and preparing for state, the Terrors won their final five games by a combined score of 24-2.
Glynn forward Gavin Swafford has been a staple this season for the team, scoring 33 goals in 18 games. Brockman highlighted his senior co-captain as he needs one more goal to tie the school record for goals in a season.
“Gavin’s made a huge difference in our team this year,” Brockman said. “Anytime that you’ve got someone that can score, he’s got 33 goals this year, that means a lot. Considering we’ve scored close to 100. That’s a big deal to us….His job as a forward is to score goals and get assists, and he’s done just that.”
Brockman pointed out that a majority of his players had great seasons overall, especially co-captain Jonathan Sasser.
“Sasser was region player of the year last year,” Brockman said. “He’s had a phenomenal year this year as well as many many other guys on the team. They’ve really played to their potential.”
Looking towards the playoffs, the Terrors are guaranteed to host the firs two rounds of playoff games if they can get past Lovejoy.
Although Brockman doesn’t want to look too far ahead into a playoff run, he can’t help but highlight a potential elite eight matchup against the defending champions of Dalton High.
“The third game, not to get ahead of myself, will be a coin toss if we are against another one seed,” Brockman said. “We probably will be with Dalton, whose the defending state champion, and they are an awesome program. It would tremendous to be able to play them and playing them at home would be that much better for us.”
Brockman highlighted this year’s team as one of his best in terms of scoring one goal early on and continuing to push for more as quickly as possible.
It isn’t the first time the Terrors have been ranked nationally, Brockman said the 2020 season sat at No. 1 before COVID shut down the season. Two years later, the team again had a brief stint at number one, but couldn’t maintain the ranking because of computer-generated algorithms after outcomes. Brockman laughed but acknowledged that six isn’t where the team wants to be, but they know sitting at six isn’t too bad.
As the Terrors prepare to kick off the first round tonight, Brockman said the message to his team has been limiting mistakes.
“The level now is going to be ratcheted up from region play,” Brockman said. “Stuff you can get away with every now and then in the region and not get goals scored on you, in the state playoffs it’s going to be that much more difficult. Those teams will make you pay for your mistake. We just want to limit our mistakes and keep pressing on to score as many goals as we can and put the other teams under pressure.”