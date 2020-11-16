Around 158 golfers teed up at Brunswick Country Club on Monday, competing for the four spots to get into the 11th RSM Classic.
The field was originally at 170, but about 158 golfers teed off Monday after some withdrawals and no shows. Brunswick Country Club general manager Dan Hogan said this was the largest field they’ve had in the 10 years of doing the qualifier.
“A normal field back then or a large field was like 105 to 108, so obviously, this was a big field,” Hogan said. “We had quite a few more Korn Ferry Tour guys, and I know we had at least one Senior Champions Tour player, but I think they had more than one. I think most of the golf seasons are over, so it's an opportunity for these guys that try to Monday in, and it was cool. It was a very strong field.”
Michael Herbert and local St. Simons Island resident Joey Garber both posted a 63 in the morning portion of the day and secured two of the four spots. However, before the remaining two spots could be determined, it got too dark outside to play.
“We'll have a four for two playoff,” Hogan said. “It'll be you hole and advance or go home. Two guys will get in, and then they'll be in the field. It was really neat to see a very strong field. I had a couple of players say it was like an opposite-field — an event played opposite of another. It had a lot of talent, so it was great.”
The four golfers that posted a 64 Monday and will compete in the playoff are Brad Adamonis, Brandon Crick, Jay McLuen and St. Simons Island golfer Josh Teater.
Teater had four holes left to play when the section was blowing the horn to call play. However, he wanted to finish, so the club and section helped him finish up at dusk by spotting for them. Teater birdied the sixth hole and pared seven, eight and nine to earn his way into the playoff.
Adamonis had a rocky start as he bogeyed the 11th — his second hole. That didn’t deter him as he went on to make birdie on 14 and 18. Then he turned it up a dial on the front nine as he made five straight birdies to put him in contention.
It was his third time playing in this Monday qualifier for Crick, and he said he felt like he played and scrambled well today.
He started on the back nine and posted a 32 at the turn. Crick fought hard through his final nine holes as he made birdie on the third and fourth holes. He bogeyed the fifth hole but didn’t let it phase him as he earned a stroke back on the sixth and closed out his round with a birdie on nine.
McLuen posted two birdies on the front nine but capitalized and scored when he needed to. He made four birdies on the back and finished the round bogey-free.
These four will tee off on hole one at 8 a.m. today to determine which two guys will play in the 2020 RSM Classic.
Herbert and Garber set the pace for the rest of the field as they both had early tee times.
After an opening birdie on the 10th hole, Herbert made birdie on five of the last eight remaining holes. He made bogey on the first hole, but that didn’t phase him as he earned that stroke right back on the second. Herbert shot his final birdie on the par-4 seventh. He led the field with those eight birdies.
Garber went bogey-free on Monday and made seven birdies on the round. After keeping it at even par through his first three holes, Garber went birdie, par, birdie and birdie to record a 32 on the front. He would finish down the stretch by making birdies on three of the first five holes. Garber closed strong to shoot a 63 by making birdie on the 18th.
There were two guys to shoot 5 under and seven to shoot 4 under — including two local guys, Dalton Ward and Greyson Sigg. Ben Griffin was part of the morning crowd and shot a +2, finishing T94.
As for the remaining local players in the field, Austin Morrison and Emilio Gonzalez didn’t finish because of the darkness — neither were in contention. Former RSM Classic champion Tommy Gainey didn’t turn in his card after his round, either.
Andy Ogletree didn’t compete in the qualifier as he withdrew Monday morning. Another budding golf star, Will Zalatoris, shot 1 under and finished T45. He made the turn at even-par and only scored on the par-4 seventh.
The four golfers who qualify will participate in the RSM Classic that begins on Thursday.