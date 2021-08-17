Terrors finding identity ahead of opener
Last Friday, the Terrors traveled to Bainbridge to take on the Bearcats for their second and final scrimmage of the season.
In their first scrimmage against Wayne County, the Terrors were able to take positive things out of the contest. The team was able to gain valuable experience for a team that lost all but four starters from last year’s team.
For their second and final scrimmage, head coach Rocky Hidalgo saw his team take an early 14-0 lead, as the Terrors connected on two passing touchdowns. They had the chance to add a few more scores but dropped a few passes in the process.
For the better part of five years, the offense for Glynn Academy has been a triple option offense. This year, with a new starting quarterback in Tyler Devlin, the Terrors have started to throw the ball a little more.
“We are pursuing this path,” Hidalgo said. “We are going to take this journey and see what it looks like. As of right now, we are going to continue on the path that we are headed on. We threw the ball a bunch. We had two touchdown passes and dropped a couple more.
“I think we made some progress, our protections got to get better. Our pocket poise has got to get better. We have to get better at our route running, all those things. We still look like a team that ran the triple option for five years. But, there was improvement in that aspect in what we are trying to do, so I’m encouraged by it.”
This year’s Glynn Academy team returns four starters from last year’s second round playoff team. Over the course of summer practices and preseason games, the Terrors have shown the good and the bad of an inexperienced team. It’s nothing the coaching staff can’t fix as the season rolls along.
Hidalgo said his players have things to work on, but he likes that his kids are working hard everyday.
“Our kids are working really hard,” Hidalgo said. “I think it’s going to be a process with this football team. I think our upside is really good but we are going to have some ups and downs. We are going to be inconsistent because we have so many kids that haven’t played a whole lot on Friday nights.”
The inconsistency showed as the scrimmage developed Friday. After leading 14-0 on Bainbridge, the Bearcats went on a 21-0 run thanks to three big plays that gave them the win.
With a young and inexperienced team, Glynn Academy wasn’t able to hold the lead. Things such as defending the run and tackling hurt the Terrors on Friday.
“(We) didn’t defend on the ball very well,” Hidalgo said. “Didn’t tackle very well on defense and gave up two long runs and that’s disappointing. But it’s also giving us something to go out and focus on in practice.”
Both scrimmages gave the coaching staff and the players a lot of film to look at and break down as the start of the season begins.
Glynn Academy kicks off their 2021 season on the road, as they take on the McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers.