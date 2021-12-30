Cincinnati’s edge rusher , and former Camden County standout, Myjai Sanders looks to help stamp the Group of 5 as contenders, not pretenders
Since the College Football Playoffs’ inaugural season in 2014, the Group of 5 schools has had to sit on the sidelines every year because of their conference stature.
Not any more, as the Bearcats clinched the Athletic Conference Championship and a road win at No. 5 Notre Dame in the regular season. Now, the team secures themselves a semifinal game against the defending national champions in the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Sanders said the team believed in themselves to make the jump from last year’s Peach Bowl defeat.
“I wouldn’t say that we were trying to prove people wrong,” Sanders said. “We were just trying to prove to ourselves that we can play against anybody. Proving to ourselves that we are better than when we were last year. We just tried to make this year a better environment to play in.”
Sanders, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge rusher for the Bearcats, graduated from Camden County after transferring for his senior season to play under former head coach Bob Sphire.
In his four years as a Bearcat, Sanders racked up 108 career tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. His play not only garnered 1st team All-AAC honors two years running but also led to an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
“A lot of it starts with being humble,” Sanders said. “To be honest, I’m not the type of guy that dwells upon stuff like that. I love seeing it, don’t get me wrong and I love having the opportunity to show my talent at the Senior Bowl, but I really take it day by day. As I practice, I get better. But I love that I get the chance to get invited to the Senior Bowl. I’m just so fortunate to be able to show my talent when I get there.”
His on-the-field play speaks for itself.
However, Sanders has seen himself grow the most off the field.
“I would say I got better off the field with being more mature, time management,” Sanders said. “Helping people out, going to meet kids, and teaching kids about things.”
Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been with the Bearcats coaching staff for four years and was able to form a strong bond with Sanders.
“Interestingly enough, I picked Myjai up from the airport in his day on campus,” Scruggs said. “He and I have been close and have had a bond literally since his first day here in Cincinnati. The biggest area of growth I’ve seen as a leader is just being vocal. On a relational standpoint, he brings people along, holds people accountable. He tries to set the tone and the way. He’s always worked hard but doing it in a way that other people can follow. That is an example of what other people should do, that’s one way that I’ve seen him grow from a leadership standpoint.
“As a player, every kid shows up to college and they got the athletic ability and they have some skill, but he’s really grown in his knowledge of the game. How he understands what is happening, how he applies his skill set to different opponents, different offensive linemen. It’s just been a really cool thing to see and he’s continuing to grow every day. He is continuing to grow and challenge himself and trying new things. He’s made strides in both of those areas and it’s just been fun to watch.”
After hearing their name called on Dec. 5 to play in the Cotton Bowl against the Crimson Tide, the Bearcats team had over three weeks to prepare.
“It’s been trying to hone in on the little details and fine things,” Scruggs said about practicing for Alabama. “When you have three weeks to prepare for an opponent when you are used to only having two, you start to change things and you start to see things over and over again. It’s been really trying to focus on the little details of the game plan. Maximizing the extra time if you will to take advantage of the holes or gaps in the scheme.”
Sanders added that the coaches have made it a point for the team to enjoy the moment.
“It’s really been a process of a lot of preparation,” Sanders said. “The majority of it has been our coaches trying to make us enjoy the moment we are in. just enjoy being around our teammates and being able to love what we do and love our brothers.“
After returning 16 starters from last year’s 24-21 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Sanders said the team made a bigger commitment to gel and become closer as a team.
“All of us have each other’s back on the field, there are no separate groups on the team period,” Sanders said. “Everybody hangs with one another, so that’s why I think it’s a big part of our team and why we have been so successful because we don’t have individuals on the team. All of us are a team— everybody makes sure that we can encourage others to do better so everybody else can get the same exact thing.”
Having been double-teamed all season, Sanders said he likes it because that means his teammates on the defensive line get a chance to eat.
“That’s what I love about them trying to double team me and having everybody’s eyes on me, supposedly,” Sanders said. “All my other teammates get a chance to eat because if there’s two on me and we have a four down line it’s three on three on the other side. I’m just glad that everybody else has a chance to eat other than just me.”