Coastal Georgia’s Mark David Johnson begins pro golf career
Not much has changed for Mark David Johnson since he wrapped up his career at the College of Coastal Georgia as the most decorated golfer in the program’s history.
The former Glynn Academy standout capped his college career by winning the individual title at the NAIA National Championships in May and receiving the NAIA Arnold Palmer National Individual Champion Award, the Nicklaus Award and the NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year honors in the week to follow.
Just a month later, Johnson began a new, yet familiar chapter of his life when he earned his first paycheck as a professional golfer at the Supreme Lending Classic on Saturday in Broken Arrow, Okla.
When the book closed on Johnson’s time at Coastal Georgia — a story that saw him notch six individual victories in just two years to tie program record in addition to Mariners records for low round and low 54-hole tournament score — he met with local agent Jimmy Johnston, president of Crown Sports Management.
Together, the two came up with a plan of attack that sent Johnson to Wichita, Kan., with another client to compete in a Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com) Monday qualifier.
The St. Simons native failed to qualify for the tournament, but his contingency plan sent him to play in the All Pro Tour’s Supreme Lending Classic two hours away in Oklahoma.
Despite Johnson officially playing in his first tournament as a professional golfer, any jitters he felt dissipated after the opening round.
“The first round, I think there may have been some nerves, but it was more or less the same,” Johnson said. “The second round, because they cut it to the top 40, I was really fighting for every shot so I could make the cut in my first pro event, which I ended up doing.
“And so the feeling on the weekend was really just total freedom because I knew I was going to make a little bit of money. So I could just go out there and try to play as good of golf as I could.”
Johnson shot a 71 on Day 1 before firing off a 68 in the second round at The Club at Indian Springs’ par-72 River Course.
After shooting a 71 and 72 in the final two rounds respectively, Johnson banked $880 in his first paycheck as a pro.
“The feeling was good,” Johnson said. “I would have loved if it had been more because it definitely didn’t cover all my expenses going out there, but just because it was the first event, my first paycheck playing golf, it was a really good feeling.”
Johnson doesn’t feel the game, or his approach, changed much going from collegiate golf to playing professionally, but one of his immediate takeaways from his first event was the slimmer margin of error he’s afforded.
Small details add up, and opposing golfers can punish little mistakes. A few miscues were the difference between Johnson bringing home $880 and potentially north of $2,500.
“It’s just one, two, three shots a round that makes the difference,” Johnson said. “It takes you from being even par to 3-under. All the strokes add up. If I was two shots better each round out in Oklahoma, I would have finished top 10 probably.”
The Supreme Lending Classic winner, 23-year-old Nick Hardy, represents an attainable goal for Johnson to shoot for in his near future. Hardy, who is a year into his pro career, played in the U.S. Open the week before pocketing $20,000 on the All Pro Tour.
There’s also no shortage of locals that have gone down a similar path.
“It helps that there are a lot of guys around here that are doing some of the same stuff I am, and then who did the same stuff and are out on the big tours,” Johnson said.
The 22-year-old already has an idea of where he needs to improve to climb higher up the leaderboard in future tournaments.
“I’m trying to work on hitting a few more fairways,” Johnson said. “The driver hasn’t been great. But mainly, my focus is on everything from 140 yards and in.
“You’ve got a lot of shots in that area. That’s where if you have wedge or less, you should be making birdie 70 percent of the time I feel like. Maybe more than that to really play some good rounds.”
He’ll also have to adapt to playing golf more often than he ever has, both in the consistency of events and the length of the tournaments.
As a college senior, Johnson played 450 holes over 11 events spanning from September through May. If he makes the cut at every event, Johnson will match that total after the opening round of his seventh tournament.
“I think that’ll be an adjustment because I’ll definitely play a lot more golf than I would have in college and amateur golf,” Johnson said. “There’s just so much stuff to play in, and also the tournaments are usually four rounds.
“It’s a lot different being there for a full week, and whenever it gets to that fourth round, trying to still feel like you’ve got energy.”
Johnson hopes he can make those adjustments on the fly as he’s scheduled to travel to New York on Sunday to play in another Korn Ferry Tour qualifier.
Earning a spot on a tour that’s featured players like Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, and Zander Schauffele is the first major hurdle Johnson is looking to clear.
“I think, right now, that’s the biggest goal, to try and get status on the (Korn Ferry) or one of the bigger tours, but the focus is on the (Korn Ferry) right now,” he said.