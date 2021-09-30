Coming off a hard-fought, emotional victory with a handful of key contributors out with injury and all the distractions that come with homecoming, South Effingham presents Brunswick High with a test of its mental fortitude Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Pirates (5-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) are ranked fourth in the Georgia High School Football Daily Class 6A composite rankings after surviving another classic City Championship game on a game-winning field goal by Fineran McClain in overtime, but the win came with a price.
Corners Derrick Smith and Jayden Drayton were forced from the contest with injuries, and both will miss this week’s game. Starting right tackle Jamal Meriweather also left the game, though he is a game-time decision.
JaShawn Wilson assumed the opening at cornerback against Glynn Academy, and he will get the start this week.
“I’m confident in the players stepping up to play,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender.
A season ago, South Effingham (1-3, 0-1) threw a legendary first punch at Brunswick when it put together a 96-yard touchdown drive that extended the entirety of the opening period.
Completely breaking the tendencies set over a winless start that saw the Mustangs average six points per game on offense, South Effingham lined up in an old-school single wing and proceeded to drive down the field in 3 yards and a cloud of dust.
Brunswick scored the final 38 points of the contest to still win the game in a rout, but the Pirates have made sure they won’t be outflanked again.
“We prepared for that, and I feel confident we’ll do a good job in stuffing it,” Pender said. “And then just making sure we stop (Cameron Edwards), he’s a very good running back they have. They have a couple decent ones, but (Edwards) is their best.”
Last season, South Effingham had scored just 27 points over four games entering its matchup against Brunswick. This season, the Mustangs have scored 74 points, a total they wouldn’t reach until its ninth game last year.
Edwards enters the contest as the team’s leading rusher with 230 yards and a touchdown on the season, and he carried the ball 35 times for 143 yards against the Pirates a year ago. Jamari Fields has acted as the big-play threat for South Effingham with 240 yards of total offense on just 14 touches this season.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs attempt to cause confusion for the offense by moving players around in their 3-4 base alignment, but they haven’t had much success in slowing teams thus far.
South Effingham has allowed 41.8 points per contest over its first four games, and Brunswick enters the matchup as the seventh-highest scoring team in the classification at 34.4 points per game. If the Pirates can come up with stops on defense, it could make for some fireworks on the other side of the ball.
The Pirates are 6-1 against the Mustangs all-time, including 3-0 at Glynn County Stadium. If Brunswick is to keep the good times rolling, it will need to ignore the outside noise and handle business against South Effingham.
“The distractions are a big thing you’ve got to overcome,” Pender said. “I think our kids have done a good job. We’ve talked to them about how our job for homecoming, the reason we even have a homecoming is because the homecoming game. Your job for homecoming is to win the game.
“To do that, we have to make sure we’re doing our job, and doing what we need to do. We can’t get caught up in that stuff. The night, and the next day you have the dance, and then you can worry about that kind of stuff.”