Glynn Academy’s baseball team started Region 2-6A play with a bang Monday at Wainwright Field, defeating Bradwell Institute 10-0 in six innings.
The Red Terrors and Tigers were scoreless through three and a half innings before Glynn put up a four-spot in the fourth inning. With two outs and a runner on second, Quinn Collier’s double down to center field plated Caleb Tucker for the first run of the game. Jace O’Neil followed with a ground ball that turned into a Bradwell error and plated Collier.
Caden Hutchinson kept the rally going with a triple to center field that scored O’Neil. Paul Hegeman finished the scoring with a single to plate Hutchinson.
The Terrors plated two more runs in the next inning with Jordan McClinton providing the spark with a single. He would come around to score on an error to make it 5-0. Collier would single home Nate Hannum, who reached on the error that scored McClinton, to make it 6-0.
Glynn (7-7 overall, 1-0 region) would run-rule the game in the bottom of the sixth with another four spot. A bases-loaded single by McClinton plated the first run of the inning. Noah Strande would score on a passed ball, followed by a sacrifice fly by Korey Avedisian to make it 9-0. The game would end when McClinton scored on an error for the final run.
Hegeman, Hutchinson and McClinton each had two hits in the game and drove in one run. Collier also totaled two hits to go with two RBIs.
On the mound, Hegeman shut down the Tigers as he struck out 11 batters and allowed only one hit.
The two teams meet again Wednesday at Bradwell.
RICHMOND HILL 11, BRUNSWICK 0
The Brunswick High baseball team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard in their first Region 2-6A game of the season.
The Pirates were within striking distance until Richmond Hill put up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure an 11-0 win on Monday at Brunswick. Richmond Hill put up two runs each in the third and fifth before breaking out big in the seventh.
Marshall Cox had the only hit of the game for the Pirates (6-9, 0-1).
The two teams meet again Wednesday at Richmond Hill.