The Glynn Academy girls soccer team traveled to South Carolina and defeated May River 5-1 on Friday.
Sally Brock led the Lady Terrors with two goals and an assist. Hannah Burant and Hailey Williams each added an goal and an assist and Emmy Ross also found the back of the net.
Glynn returns home Tuesday to face South Effingham at 5 p.m.
BHS BASEBALL
The Brunswick High baseball team dropped a tough game 7-6 at Statesboro on Friday.
The Pirates build a 3-0 lead in the top of the third with a bases-loaded single by Kason Buie plated two runs. Nick Goff followed with a double that added another run.
Statesboro tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Brunswick answered with three more runs in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, two runs scored on a fielder’s choice by A. Rath to make it 5-3. After a double by Bryson Wilson put runners on second and third, Marshall Cox hit a sacrifice fly to plate the Pirates’ final run.
Statesboro would tie it up with three runs in its half of the fifth inning and added the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.
Buie had two hits and two RBIs while Rath added a hit to go with two RBIs.
The Pirates are back in action Tuesday at home against South Effingham.