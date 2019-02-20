After starting the season with two ties, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team picked up their first win Tuesday, doing so on the road in their first Region 2-6A game.
The Red Terrors beat Effingham County 3-0 in Springfield with Lucas Acevedo, Clay Watkins and Gray Sasser all scoring goals. Watkins and Sasser also each had an assist.
Jon Henry Butler got the shutout in goal for Glynn. Terrors coach Bobby Brockman said he was proud of his team’s effort on Tuesday.
“It also feels good to get back-to-back shutouts after giving up three goals in our first game,” Brockman said. “We played really well.”
Glynn moves to 1-0-2 on the season and 1-0 in region play. They face crosstown rival Brunswick on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.