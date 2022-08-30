Premier Martial Arts recently broke new ground for the organization.
Held at the Rocky Top Sports World Center in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Aug. 12-13, the inaugural Premier Champions League: Summer Classic Tournament acted as a showcase for students across the country to compete in events specific to the Premier curriculum.
The events include various forms for weapons and open hand, sparring, and self-defense, as well as a broader field of martial arts divisions such as sports martial arts, traditional weapons and forms, and board breaking.
The local chapter of Premier Martial Arts sent of 17 students ranging from 10 to 50 years old to Gatlinburg, joining 31 other PMA chapters representing 14 states, to make for a total of more than 200 attendees.
Brunswick’s Team Premier competed in the Group Demo Division where the competition team of Cristian Alvarez, Gabi Beecher, Davis Brown, Reece Brown, Lawson Cofer, Marlon Cooper, Micah Deason, Emory Kidney, Kendall Morris, Regan Morris, Gunnar Sparre and Andrew Trawick placed fifth overall.
Many of the attending students also competed individually.
Competing in the 8/10-year-old brackets, Cooper placed first in Board Breaking in the Advanced Rank & Black Belt Division. He also finished fifth in Black Belt Division Open Forms, and sixth in Black Belt Division Open Weapons.
Reece Brown and Trawick both competed with the 11/12-year-olds with the former finishing fifth in Black Belt Division Open Forms/Musical and sixth in Black Belt Division Open Weapons/Musical while the latter earned sixth in Black Belt Division Open Weapons.
Six PMA Brunswick students were grouped in the 13/15-year-old brackets, including co-captain Davis Brown, who competed in the Black Belt Division Open Weapons/Musical.
Sparre placed second in Advanced Division Open Weapons and third in Advanced Division Open Forms, and Gabi Beecher finished second in Advanced Division Open Forms and fifth in Advanced Division Open Weapons.
Lawson Cofer continued his string of strong showings, finishing first in both Advanced Division Open Forms and Advanced Division Open Weapons.
Tencza earned a pair of second-place finishes in Black Belt Division Kickboxing/Continuous Sparring and Black Belt Division Self Defense Techniques, and Alvarez placed fifth in Black Belt Division Open Forms while also competing in Black Belt Division Open Weapons and Black Belt Division Kickboxing/Continuous Sparring.
Micah Deason rounded out the 13/15-year-old competitors with a first-place performance in Black Belt Division Self Defense Techniques, fifth place in Black Belt Division Kickboxing/Continuous Sparring, sixth place in Black Belt Division Open Forms, and eighth place in Black Belt Division Open Weapons.
Co-captian Morris competed in the 16/17-year-old Black Belt Division, where she placed second in Open Weapons and third in Open Forms.
Several adult students also made their competitive debut in the 30+ division for the local PMA chapter including Summer Deason, who finished first in both Black Belt Division Kickboxing/Continuous Sparring and Self Defense Techniques.
PJ Cofer finished first in the Intermediate Division Self Defense Techniques. Dan Beecher placed first in Beginner Division Premier Focus Form and Jenn Beech placed second.