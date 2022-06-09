The trip from southeast Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee, proved to be a worthwhile journey for one student from local Premier Martial Arts.
The Wilson County Expo Center hosted a combined total of 314 athletes in one weekend between the Music City SmacDown and the Premier Invitational, and 14-year-old Lawson Cofer competed in both — a total of six divisions. He placed in all six.
When a competitor places first in a division, they advance to Grands, where they are set to compete again against all the other competitors in that division in a wider age range for the ultimate title of Grands Champion.
Cofer managed to beat out some tough, older competition en route to first place and 14-17 year-old Underbelt Forms Grands Champion.
As a result of his Grands win, Cofer was contacted by Point Fighter Live and interviewed live for their Post Show Power Chat Series.
In addition to his Grands Champion title, Cofer walked away from the weekend with: first place in Extreme Forms Intermediate and Advanced 14-17 and Creative Forms Intermediate and Advanced 14-17, and second place in Extreme Weapons (Single Bo Staff) Intermediate & Advanced 14-17 and Creative Weapons (Single Bo Staff) Intermediate & Advanced 14-17 at Music City SmacDown, as well as first place at the Premier Invitational in both Open Forms Advanced 13-15 and Open Weapons Advanced (Double Bo Staff) 13-15.
Cofer prepared for his success by training daily and attending a Competitive Edge Training Camp taught by and taught by Jake, Cole and Reid Presley, along with Jason Warren, and hosted at PMA Lebanon.
Post-competition, there’s no time to rest. Cofer will continue to train daily with his main coach, Premier Martial Arts head instructor Donovan Jones, while also taking additional advice and instruction from school owner Travis Thornton.
A firm believer in utilizing all available resources, Cofer will also continue receiving support and help from PMA school owner Aaron Hensley and instructor Warren. Cofer is also taking advantage of Zoom lessons from athletes Ben Jones and Alex Mancillas, who both represent the prestigious Team Paul Mitchell. and he seeks to work more closely with Reid Presley in the future, who is credited with creating the use of Double Bo Staffs in a single routine.
Next for Cofer is the Battle of Atlanta, followed by The U.S. Open in Orlando.