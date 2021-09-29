Approximately 100 martial arts students and 200 spectators came together in the Golden Isles this past Saturday to celebrate Premier Martial Arts’ quarterly belt graduation ceremony at Heritage Christian Academy.
Students from age 3 to adults trained for more than three months to take the step to the next level of their training.
For advanced students and adults, the belt testing required passing a rigorous ordeal that included indoor drills and outdoor sparring in the rain over nearly three hours.
Not only did the students physically meet their requirements, but they have proven to uphold the values of respect and self discipline in their personal lives to be considered for their promotion.