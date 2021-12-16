A group of 11 students of the local Premier Martial Arts ranging in age from 9-16 competed in the renowned Destin Open last month, collectively bringing 18 trophies back home to the Golden Isles.
More than 260 competitors from around the United States and Guatemala attended the event at the Emerald Convention Center in Destin, Fla., and Team Premier from Brunswick was able to secure second place in the Team Demo Performance Division in their first performance together.
Members of the group also competed individually with Marion Cooper taking first place in Creative Weapons in the 8-9 division, and sixth place in the 6-9 Intermediate and Advanced Weapons Grands.
Gabi Beecher earned first place in the 12-13 Creative Weapons Division, second place in 12-13 Creative Forms, and fifth in 10-13 Intermediate and Advanced Weapons Grands. Davis Brown placed first in 12-13 Creative Forms, second in 12-13 Creative Weapons, and fifth in 10-13 Intermediate and Advanced Forms Grands.
Jackson Cofer secured first place in both 12-13 Extreme Forms and 12-13 Extreme Weapons, as well as fifth in 10-13 Intermediate and Advanced Weapons Grands and sixth in 10-13 Intermediate and Advanced Forms Grands. Micah Deason was fourth in the 12-13 Creative Forms Black Belt Division.
Regan Morris finished first in the 16-17 Creative Forms Black Belt Division, second in the 16-17 Creative Weapons Black Belt Division, and fifth in the 15-17 Forms Grands Black Belt Division.
Andrew Trawick, Kendall Morris, Reece Brown, Gunnar Sparre, and Christian Alvarez also competed as part of the Team Premier group, but they did not compete individually.