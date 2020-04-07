It’s not exactly a championship, but the Coastal Georgia men’s golf team took the top spot in the final Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll of 2020.
The Mariners received eight first-place votes and 272 points to hold onto the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA, the sixth time Coastal has ranked No. 1 in as many polls this season.
But due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19, there won’t be another poll in the 2019-20 season.
Coastal Georgia notched five victories through seven events in its abbreviated season. The Mariners were coming off a third-place finish at the USC-Beaufort Sandshark Invitational in Okatie, S.C., and primed to defend their title at the Battle At Primm in Las Vegas when the season was shut down.
“Our players are very disappointed, as you’d might expect that our season had to end,” said Coastal Georgia men’s golf coach Mike Cook. “Myself included. We knew we had a very strong shot at winning another championship for Coastal.”
It was a win at Primm that vaulted the Mariners to the No. 1 spot in the rankings a year ago, a position they held until they finished as runners-up at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships in Mesa, Ariz.
Mark David Johnson capped off his senior year at Coastal Georgia by winning the NAIA individual championship last season, and despite his departure, the team was well poised to challenge for another individual title as each member recorded at least one top 5 finish on the year.
Junior Chip Thompson earned his first victory as a Mariner at a tournament hosted by his hometown university at the Thomas Invitational in September, and following a 10th-place finish at the USCB Sandshark Innisbrook Invitational, he was the low medalist over 36 holes in Coastal Georgia’s Fall Invitational at the Jekyll Island Golf Club and ended the season placing within the top 10 at five events.
Sophomore Eli Scott continued to build on a strong start to his collegiate career, placing top 10 at six events, including top 5 at three of them — the USCB Sandshark Invitational (fifth), the Coastal Georgia Men’s Winter Invitational (second), and third at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational.
Tucker, also a sophomore, was coming off his best finish of the season, third-place at the Sandshark Invitational, when the remainder of the season was canceled. He was eighth at the Mariners’ Fall Invitational, and 11th at the Thomas Invitational.
Jackson Lawlor finished ninth in a tri-match against SCAD and USCB to open his junior season, and after coming in 17th at the Thomas Invitational, he embarked on a three-event stretch that saw him finish second, second, and third at the Sandshark Innisbrook Invitational, the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational, and the Dave Adamonis Sr. Invitational, respectively.
Four other teams from The Sun Conference join Coastal Georgia in the final poll of the season with Keiser University receiving two first-place votes and finishing in a tie for No. 3.
Johnson and Wales moved up two slots from its previous placement to slide into No. 16, SCAD Savannah ranks 18th, and St. Thomas rounds out the poll at No. 25.
The conference should be a battleground once more next season as, among the five ranked TSC teams, there are just five total seniors comprising regular spots in their respective program’s top five competitors with two each at Johnson and Wales and St. Thomas, and the NAIA will give those student-athletes the opportunity to play another spring season.