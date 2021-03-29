Enrique Power just seems to bring out the best in Brunswick High soccer.
An all-region player as a senior in 2016, Power was one of the driving forces behind what had may have been the finest Pirates team in program history. Now, Power has helped shape the next great Brunswick team, this time doing his work from the sideline as the de-facto head coach.
In Power’s first year at the helm of the varsity program, the Pirates are 10-2 overall, including 7-2 in Region 2-6A, and one victory away from matching the single-season wins record. Along the way, Brunswick also defeated crosstown rival Glynn Academy for the first time.
The key for Brunswick has been the deep bonds developed throughout the roster.
“These players, they don’t play as individuals,” Power said. “They’re always together. Out of practice, they’re hanging out. During practice, they’re like a family. They’re like brothers to each other.
“If they really want to win, they do it together. They know if one person scores, he scores for the team, he doesn’t do it by himself.”
The Pirates are in it together — and that includes Power.
An immigrant from Honduras who moved to the Golden Isles at an early age, Power began playing organized soccer as a 10-year-old with Coastal Outreach Soccer before joining the team at Brunswick High.
Power went on to sign a letter-of-intent to play soccer at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, and eventually transferred to Trinity Baptist College to close out his collegiate career.
There was never much doubt in Power’s mind as to what he wanted to do after college. Former Brunswick boys soccer coach Andrew Madden was a big influence on him and his values, as were his coaches at Coastal Outreach, and Power has been determined to pass his experience forward.
“I always wanted to bring that back to where I came from — the high school and the club,” Power said. “It feels good to bring a little bit of that culture, that passion in as somebody who really wants to see the school soccer program grow to the direction they should be in.”
Daniel Szokoly, the Brunswick boys coach a year ago, brought Power back to the program as a junior varsity coach last season, and he was set to take over the reigns as the head coach of the varsity program this year until some bureaucratic machinations delayed Power’s certification as a full-time teacher until May.
While Power completes his degree at the College of Coastal Georgia, he is teaching Spanish at BHS as a long-time substitute, and working to turn the Pirates into a playoff contender on the pitch. His background has helped him accomplish the latter.
There is a strong hispanic influence on Brunswick’s roster, and having a coach whose upbringing they can relate to has led to a massive buy-in to the program across the board.
“They look up to Enrique so much,” said Greg Sturm, who is the official head coach of the boys program as well as the head coach of the girls team. “They know how good he is. They know how knowledgable he is. The things he does on a daily basis to prepare them, they buy into it. They totally buy in.
“He takes it seriously, but he reaches them at a level that maybe me at my age wouldn’t be able to do… They really relate to him on so many levels. They really, really look up to him like a brother.”
From Sturm’s past experience, there has always been a player or two on a team that can splinter the chemistry a bit.
That hasn’t been the case for Brunswick this season as Power has been able to create a culture where players police themselves and hold each other accountable.
Powers believes in his players, and his players believe in him. When current Pirates look at Power, they see someone who was in their shoes five short years ago, and he’s given them the blueprint to finding their own success.
“For a lot of them, I’ve known them since they were way younger,” Power said. “A lot of them watched me play here at the high school. To where I went to college and played soccer, and teaching and everything, for most of them, it’s just like a role model. They’re like, ‘If he can do this, we can do it too.’”