St. Simons Island pro golfer, J.T. Poston, is looking to defend his title at the Wyndham Championship as the PGA Tour makes its last stop before the playoffs at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Poston won his first career Tour event at Wyndham last season as he defeated Webb Simpson by one stroke. He shot an impressive bogey-free 72 holes and a record low 62 on Sunday to hoist up the trophy.
As a first time defending champ, Poston said this week has been different as he’s gotten a little more attention from the media.
The Donald Ross course is similar to the one Poston grew up playing on, so he’s comfortable out there. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to repeat.
Poston said this golf course produces low scores, so he has to put himself in good opportunities to make it happen.
“The scores are always really low here, and to win, you got to have pretty much four days where you play really well and shoot decently low numbers,” Poston said. “If you have that one day where you shoot even par or maybe only one-under or one-over — it’s tough to come back from because most guys are going to be going pretty low.”
He said for him to do that, his ball-striking has to be sharp.
“I like the greens, and I think my putting will be fine,” Poston said. “I just need to be able to get myself close enough looks to be able to take advantage and make a bunch of birdies.”
Since the break, Poston placed T10 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and then T8 at RBC Heritage. Then he hit a lull missing three consecutive cuts.
Poston rallied for the last two weeks as he finished T30 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago and finished T75 at the PGA Championship.
“I felt like I didn’t honestly play all that great, but I did make the cut — which is good,” Poston said. “The game, it feels like it’s close, but I just hadn’t put four good rounds together. Hopefully, coming back here on the east coast, being a little close to home in North Carolina, can help me put four good rounds together and have another good tournament and maybe another chance at winning this thing.”
The last time a player went back to back at the Wyndham Championships was in 1955 and 1956 when Sam Snead won twice in a row.
Poston came off as a humble guy who is just hungry to get his second PGA Tour win, which could happen at the place he earned his first.
With Poston attempting to defend his title, the Golden Isles will be well represented in Greensboro, N.C. as eight players are competing.
Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Josh Teater, Harris English, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson, Poston and Davis Love III will compete for the trophy and potentially playoff positions.
Mitchell and Johnson are paired up together for the first two days this week as they’re playing with Si Woo Kim. This trio tees off at 12:45 p.m. on the first hole.
Teater is paired up with Beau Hossler and RSM regular and former Georgia Bulldog, Chris Kirk, for the first two rounds with today’s starting at 12:25 p.m. on No. 1.
Poston is paired up with Sergio Garcia and Brandt Snedeker as the trio is set to tee off today at 12:45 p.m.
The last time Love III was in the winner’s circle was here at Wyndham back in 2015. After announcing he’d be stepping away from the CBS broadcast team, Wyndham was one of the places he committed to playing.
While Poston is looking to repeat, Love III is looking to find success in North Carolina again and become the oldest player on the PGA Tour to win an event.
Poston, in my opinion, is overdue for a win. He’s playing solid golf, and if he can put it all together this week, he could make a repeat happen.
Isles’ players in FedEx Cup playoffs
This tournament is the final event for players to earn a spot into the FedEx Cup playoffs that begin next week.
The top 125 players will compete in three events over the next few weeks and play for their share of the $60 million total in bonus money with the champion taking home 15 million.
For the Golden Isles golfers, Harris English is currently sitting in the 28th spot of the standings with 829 total points. Of all the Sea Island pros, he ranks the highest.
Michael Thompson, who isn’t in the field at Wyndham, solidified his spot after winning the 3M Open and currently sits No. 44 in the standings.
Poston currently sits at No. 58 in the standings while Matt Kuchar is two behind him at No. 60.
Brian Harman is No. 69 in the standings, and Keith Mitchell is No. 98.
Looking from the outside is Johnson, who currently sits at 129, just four spots out of the playoffs. He needs to put together a top-10 finish to stay alive. With 250 points, Johnson needs 16 points at least to take Charl Schwartzel’s spot at 125 (266 points). However, it’ll all depend on how his and other players’ week goes.
As the regular season comes to an end, I must commend the PGA Tour for finding a way to keep their season going and taking the precautions to protect their players and staff. For at least two weeks now, the PGA Tour hasn’t had one person test positive for COVID-19 and that in itself deserves some recognition.