It was a season of many firsts for former Glynn Academy kicker Jack Podlesny.
He was named the starting kicker for the University of Georgia, his first kickoff as a Bulldog, first field goal, and to cap off the memorable year, his first-ever game-winning field goal.
Though all of that wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for him, making it his goal to change his mindset.
It was the perfect time for Podlesny. Rodrigo Blankenship had graduated, and after sitting behind him the past two seasons, it was his chance to show new special teams coordinator Scott Cochran that he deserved the starting spot.
“I just made it my goal to change my mindset because sitting behind Rodrigo (Blankenship) is a great thing and all, but at the same time, it kind of sucks just to sit and not do anything,” Podlesny said. “So, I changed it.”
When everyone got sent home in the spring because of COVID-19, he said that he kicked a little but took that time to really study film, so once Podlesny got back to Athens, he could put this new mindset to work.
“I got up there, and I think I just changed my mind where I told myself I was ready to compete,” Podlesny said. “I went day in and day out and tried to do my best. It was the mentality that one day is not going to define me if I don’t kick very well. I tried to look at the bigger picture and say, ‘OK, what can I do to get better? And how can I improve?’ I think the mindset was the big part that helped me achieve my goal.”
That initiative and hard work showed the coaches he was serious, regardless if he were on scholarship or not. By Game 1 against Arkansas, he had earned the starting role over scholarship kicker Jared Zirkel.
He went 2-of-2 against the Hogs along with six kickoffs, with five of them resulting in touchbacks.
Podlesny served up a solid season as the starter, including making all three of his 50-plus yarders, including the 53-yarder that got the Bulldogs a Peach Bowl title. On the year, he made 13-of-16 kicks, completing 81.25% of his tries.
His kicking coach, Kip Hall from Glynn Academy, has been Podlesny’s mentor through it all and is the reason he’s kicking at Georgia.
“He believed in me when nobody did back in high school. He saw something in me that I don’t think anyone else did, and he believed I could play at the next level,” Podlesny said. “He’s always had my back, texting me, calling me nonstop, just checking in and making sure I’m doing well physically, emotionally and mentally — so he’s been a good supporter of mine.”
If someone looks at Podlesny, they may not think he’s a kicker for Georgia, and he said that doesn’t bother him as he wants to be known as himself.
“Going into my freshman-sophomore year, the last thing I wanted people to know was I played football or anywhere remotely close to that,” Podlesny said. “It was just I wanted to be Jack Podlesny. I wanted to be like a good friend of yours — it wasn’t about that I played football.
“One of my best friends Stefan Tobler, who I grew up with, he would always introduce me as ‘Oh, yeah, this is Jack Podlesny he plays football like he plays football at UGA.’ People would look at me, and they’d laugh. I’m 6-1 190 pounds — a scrawny kid, and you do not expect it.”
He said while being known as the starting kicker is a good thing — he hopes that people recognize him for more than just the game-winning kick.
“I’d much more rather be recognized for the hard work that’s been put in and the effort than just one kick or anything,” Podlesny said. “I don’t want a specific moment defining me as much as what I’ve put into this program.”
Podlesny was a first-hand witness to Rodrigo Blankenship’s historic run as Georgia’s kicker and, in the process, became close friends with the Indianapolis Colts kicker.
Even after Blankenship graduated, they stayed in touch and helped each other this season.
“The one thing that has stood out to me this year the most is that Rod and I were able to help each other grow spiritually in our faith together,” Podlesny said. “Before each of our games, we would send each other versus — telling each other what we’ve learned from this verse, how we’ve grown and how we can see it in their lives.
“Rod has always been there for me, whether I need help with kicking, or whether I have a question about life, honestly. So that’s been cool, and to know that I’m there for him, too, is a really good feeling.”
The verse Blankenship sent Podlesny before the Peach Bowl was Psalms 148:8, and well, it seemed to be an excellent choice.
“Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life.”
Podlesny made three field goals against Cincinnati. While the game-winner was crucial, he said his second kick was the one he was more nervous about because he had to make it, so Georgia had a shot.
He said his teammates gave him endless support, and while that was amazing, one of his favorite moments after that game-winning kick came from a fellow teammate, Devonte Wyatt.
“He just came up and grabbed me and like, literally bear-hugged me,” Podlesny said. “The tears rolling down from his face like it was just unbelievable. To know that mattered to him so much and like that, I was able to provide that for him. I would say that was probably one of the most memorable moments that I had at that game.”
Soon after he earned the starting job, fellow former Red Terror, Randon Jernigan named him Hot Pod on Twitter, and it seemed to stick. Some Georgia fans call him that. Others have called him Jack Pod.
While he said he loves all those nicknames, there is one, in particular, he wants to stick.
“I just want to start my own legacy,” Podlesny said. “I really like the nickname Jack Frost — with like the ice in the veins and stuff like that.”
As one of the latest Golden Isles athletes to find success in college, Podlesny said he wants local athletes to know it doesn’t hurt anyone to be kind and that there is more to life than football.
“My goal at UGA has been to be kind to everyone,” Podlesny said. “There is always someone there for people because I think there’s much more to life than football, and sometimes it’s harder for people to realize that. I want to leave knowing that I’ve made a difference in at least a few people’s lives that they know that I’m always there for them.”
He said while this season provided many firsts and memories for him, and yes, that 53-yard game-winner is one of his favorites — it was another moment that topped them all.
“I think that the first time I stepped onto the field at Arkansas, knowing that I was going to be taking my first kickoff as the starting kicker, that was a top memory of this season,” Podlesny said.
After Georgia won the Peach Bowl, Podlesny came home and has received a ton of support from the community, like the big billboard at the end of causeway giving him recognition for what he did.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to know that this community has been able to rally behind, especially with the tough time everyone’s gone through with COVID and 2020,” Podlesny said. “So knowing that they’ve got my back is just an amazing feeling and that they were able to support me. Even just the little things like saying hello to me while I’m out, but that sign just meant a whole lot to me.”