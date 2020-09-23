One of Glynn Academy’s great kickers is up for the starting job at the University of Georgia since the Bulldogs are looking to replace the massive shoes of Rodrigo Blankenship.
Jack Podlesny only played for the Red Terrors two seasons, but kicking coach Kip Hall said he knew this guy would kick in college.
Hall said he came out his junior year and was already a good soccer player, but didn’t get a whole lot of action that year.
“He didn’t get to kick a lot of his junior year, but he was learning and getting better. I told him toward the end of that season, “you got a leg, you can kick in college,’” Hall said. “He laughed and said something like, ‘I thought you were just trying to fire me up, and you weren’t really serious.’
“I said no because I’ve coached five D1 kickers in my career — be the head coach or being a special teams coach. I’ve always worked with kickers and snappers. He is the whole package you wish for, as a parent — great grades, big heart and great work ethic. He was just a joy to coach.”
One of the things that Hall said even though Podlesny didn’t get a lot of time kicking that year, he didn’t let it deter him from getting better.
“He came out every day, with I would say his lunch pail with him, and came out every day and worked, Hall said. “He worked on his craft, and it showed.”
Hall said when Podlesny chose to go to Georgia and walk on as a kicker, he gave him the same advice as he did two years earlier.
“I told him when he graduated and decided to go to Georgia if you go there and do what you did here, and you just keep working — hard work always pays off,” Hall said. “It’s starting to.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said in his press conference on Sept. 15 that Podlesny and Jared Zirkel are the two guys competing for the spot.
“Pod [Jack Podlesny] and [Jared] Zirkel are the two really competing for the kickoff job. Pod has consistently had better hang, but Zirkel has had good hits,” Smart said. “Hangtime is a big part of that, and Pod has won the hang time and depth battle when it comes to that. As far as field goal kicking, they were pretty similar Saturday. Zirkel might have been one percentage point or two percentage.”
Hang times are a big part of special teams as it can allow the coverage to get downfield or allow the return side to set up a blocking scheme.
There is a five-yard difference in college, and that hang time can be the make or break in terms of the special team’s success.
Hall said his hang times his kickoffs are ridiculous.
“I mean, they’re pro ridiculous,” Hall said. “So you know, he’s just been working so hard. The longer they have to drive the ball to score, there are more opportunities for things to go bad for them. It’s field management.
“It eliminates any kind of return, plus you got them pushed back as far as you possibly can. It’s important for your team concept as your special teams is to not allow big play on their part on a return.”
Georgia plays its first game on Saturday as the Bulldogs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.