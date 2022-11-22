Five local martial artists were among the athletes from around the globe that descended upon Miami earlier this month to compete in one of the largest and most prestigious championships in the world.

Head instructor of the Brunswick chapter of Premier Martial Arts Donovan Jones and four of his students competed at the 39th annual Pan-American Internationals at the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Center on Nov. 11-12.

