Five local martial artists were among the athletes from around the globe that descended upon Miami earlier this month to compete in one of the largest and most prestigious championships in the world.
Head instructor of the Brunswick chapter of Premier Martial Arts Donovan Jones and four of his students competed at the 39th annual Pan-American Internationals at the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Center on Nov. 11-12.
Rated by sanctioning bodies North American Sport Karate Association, the International Sport Karate Association, the World Kempo Federation, the Florida Black Belt Association, and the World American Kenpo Championships, competitors met on the mats in various divisions in an array of disciplines and styles.
Athletes ranged in age from child to adult and can compete individually or as part of a team. Representatives from the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line were also present to scout out prospective talent.
Jones took fourth in 18+ Men’s Black Belt Creative Bladed Weapons and watched as several of his students bring home medals.
Gabi Beecher won both the Extreme Weapons and Extreme Forms in the 12-13 Boys/Girls Underbelt division in addition to second-place finishes in 12-13 Boys/Girls Underbelt Creative Weapons and Creative Forms.
Lawson Cofer also put up a couple of first-place performances, winning 14-15 Boys/Girls Underbelt Extreme Weapons and 14-15 Boys/Girls Underbelt Extreme Forms.
Marlon Cooper finished third in both 10-11 Boys Black Belt Creative Forms and 10-11 Boys Black Belt Continuous Sparring, as well as a fifth-place finish in 10-11 Boys Black Belt Creative Weapons.
Christian Alvarez placed second in 14-15 Boys Black Belt Continuous Sparring and third in 14-15 Boys Black Belt Extreme Weapons.