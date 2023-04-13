Glynn Academy looks to set the stage for another deep playoff run, hosting Lee County in the first round of the GHSA 6A state soccer playoffs at 7 p.m. today. Due to inclement weather Thursday, the Lady Terrors will kick off the doubleheader playoff matchup with Lee County at 5 p.m.
Earning the No. 1 seed by winning Region 2-6A once more, the Terrors are led by a strong foundation of seniors… nine to be exact.
Knowing this run will be the last for them, boys coach Bobby Brockman anticipates his team to bring its A-game and it starts with Lee County.
“At this point in the season, every game can be your last game if you are a senior and we have nine of those guys,” Brockman said. “We are going to make sure they are motivated and ready to play and our younger guys will want to send the seniors out on a high note, they will make sure that they bring their A-game.”
Coming to Glynn County Stadium, Lee County finished fourth in Region 1-6A with a 7-6-2 overall record, 4-6 in region while scoring just 17 goals on the season. Not providing much on the table in terms of goal production, the back line has been solid with nine games resulting in a one-goal difference.
Running a 4-3-3 and being a solid soccer program, Brockman won’t overlook Lee County but says the team should take care of business.
“In sports, whether it is soccer or anything else if you overlook someone the next thing you know you are losing the game and think what if,” Brockman said. “Our guys have been in this situation before, we played Lovejoy last year and could have overlooked them and we didn’t and came out with a great performance (10-0), I look for us to do the same thing (tonight).”
Coaching for 29 years at Glynn Academy, Brockman has had a few firsts happen for him this year. One was Chandler Owens’s throw-in goal that set the tone for the win over Grovetown. Another is the scheduling of spring break and the start of state playoffs.
But, Brockman knows that his team has put in a lot of hard work this season to sit with a 17-1, 11-1 record and host a minimum of two playoff games.
“I gave them Friday, the weekend, and Monday off,” Brockman said, balancing spring break and playoffs preparations. “We will get to work (Tuesday) and have good training sessions leading up to the game. That is plenty of time to get ready, whether it’s Lee County or anybody else.
“We are out of our routine, in the 29 years that I have been coaching here, we have never had the state playoffs fall on the week of spring break. So that is a little unusual.”
Ready for the magnitude that comes with playoff soccer, as the Terrors look to embark on another Elite Eight and beyond this season, Brockman just wants to see effort come from his team.
“It is one of those things that I just expect us to come out with tremendous effort, that’s where it starts and then for everyone to bring their A-game,” Brockman said. “We have done that during this season, obviously not every game, nobody plays their A-game every game even though you try. That’s just sports. If we do that, I think we will be just fine against an opponent we play.”