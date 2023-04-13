TBN_6439 copy.jpg
Glynn Academy looks to set the stage for another deep playoff run, hosting Lee County in the first round of the GHSA 6A state soccer playoffs at 7 p.m. today. Due to inclement weather Thursday, the Lady Terrors will kick off the doubleheader playoff matchup with Lee County at 5 p.m.

Earning the No. 1 seed by winning Region 2-6A once more, the Terrors are led by a strong foundation of seniors… nine to be exact.

