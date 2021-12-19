The 13th annual Jones Cup Junior Invitational was held over three days on the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club.
Eighty-four golfers, all 18 years old or under, from around the world competed in one of junior golf’s most coveted tournaments.
With the weather exceptionally better than last year’s event, the golfers knew the Seaside course would be more playable for aggressive golf shots.
Andrew McLauchlan, a Wake Forest commit, shot up the leaderboard on Day 2 with a 65 (5 under) to put himself in sole possession heading into the final round.
Being the leader on the final day, McLauchlan had golfers eyeing to chase him down and spoil his first two days of work.
Caleb Surratt, a University of Tennessee commit, broke away from the pack to challenge McLauchlan. Surratt eagled the 15th hole and left himself tied heading into the final hole, one group ahead of McLauchlan.
Surratt left his approach shot on the 18th short of the green and was unable to get up and down. Sitting at 7 under, Surratt was one shot back of McLauchlan who made his way to the 18th hole.
McLauchlan from the left-center of the fairway hit his second shot into the left greenside bunker. Unable to get up and down, a playoff was set between Surratt and McLauchlan for the Jones Cup Junior Trophy.
On the first playoff hole (No. 18 on Seaside) Surratt set himself up beautifully for a birdie putt, hitting his approach shot 20 feet from the pin. With McLauchlan hitting his second shot into the left greenside bunker for the second consecutive hole, Surratt was set to complete the comeback and raise the coveted trophy.
However, Surratt would miss the birdie putt and tap in for par. McLauchlan took advantage of the big mistake by Surratt and drilled in his par putt to force a second playoff hole.
Playing the 18th hole once more, Surratt hit first and had his ball one hop right into the marsh. McLauchlan would yet again hit into the greenside bunker, almost identically to his first playoff hole shot.
McLauchlan took advantage of the key mistake by Surratt and hit his approach shot 40 feet to the hole for a possible birdie.
McLauchlan missed the birdie put three feet short of the hole, but left immense pressure on Surratt to make his fourth shot.
Surratt’s par putt rolled four feet past the hole, thus giving McLauchlan an easy par tap in to win the event.
“It was a terrific week of golf,” Co-Head Professional Johann Emanuel said. “Dylan Stafford (superintendent) and his team had the course in tremendous shape. We could not have asked for better weather and it was fantastic to watch these top juniors go low. We are excited to have Andrew McLauchlan as our 2021 champion. We wish him the best at the 2022 Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest.”