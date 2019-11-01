Brunswick’s football team honored its seniors Friday night, and those seniors came up big in a 21-13 victory over the Bradwell Institute Tigers.
Regardless of what side of the ball Brunswick was on, a senior came up in crucial ways. It was a much-needed victory after a heartbreaking loss last week to Glynn Academy, and Brunswick coach Sean Pender said the team got what they needed.
“It’s a big win, we needed this victory, and we needed to have a bounce-back game from last week,” Pender said. “It secures us the third seed. Hats off to senior night, and we needed a big win, and we got what we needed. There are things we have to clean up, obviously, but we made plays when we needed to make plays, and I’m proud of that.”
His offense came up big multiple times during the game and had a massive seven-play, 80-yard first drive that set the tone.
Brunswick had two significant third-down conversions on that drive to keep it alive with the first coming from senior wideout Che’querdo Foy who caught a 27-yard pass from Anthony Mountain. The second conversion came from the other half of the dynamic running back duo Brunswick has as Red Simmons chugged and plugged his way for two yards.
Then sophomore Chuckobe Hill came in and got the Pirates down to the Tigers 15-yard line with his own 15-yard run. Mountain hit a shuffle pass the very next play to Hill, who scored from 15 yards out.
Mountain finished the game 11-of-16 for 143 yards and one touchdown pass for his senior night. Pender was proud of his quarterback and complimented him on making some big plays.
“He did a good job, found the right receivers,” Pender said. “He found Bean a couple of times, Xavier Bean made some phenomenal catches on third down. Chey made a third-down catch early in the first drive. He made plays in big-time situations, and that’s what you want to do.”
The first half was a great defensive performance from both squads. Both Bradwell and Brunswick made each offense earn every yard.
However, Bradwell found a way into the end zone early on in the second quarter when quarterback Dariuse Cooper kept it and ran in one yard for the score.
On the point after kick, senior cornerback Devin Layfette got in the right place at the right time and blocked it, making it 7-6 with 9:40 left in the half.
Then Layfette made another huge play right before the end of the half. He picked off Cooper in the end zone to give the Pirates the ball one more time and avoid the Tigers getting any more momentum.
The Pirates ran a couple of plays but chose to run out the clock and go into half time with a 7-6 lead.
Brunswick’s next two scores came from their pirate formation, where Simmons got the direct snap and ran it in for a five-yard score and a four-yard touchdown late in the second half.
“It’s a package we have in, it’s a short-yardage package, and we probably need to use it more often,” Pender said about Simmons’ two scores and that specific package.
Simmons finished the night with 13 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns. His partner in crime, Hill finished the game with 19 carries for 88 yards. Hill also had four catches for 50 yards and one score.
Bradwell kept chugging away at Brunswick’s defensive front. However, junior defensive end Kaleb Hampton had enough of it and got a huge 15-yard sack that helped the Pirates defense keep the momentum and keep the Tigers from scoring again.
Brunswick responded after that stop with a 12-yard drive that went 79 yards resulting in Simmons’ first score. The Pirates came up big again and forced another punt early in the fourth quarter, which set up a short drive, and Simmons scoring the final Pirate touchdown of the game.
The Tigers got on the board for the final time after Cooper hit Quin Chapman for a 41-yard pass and then running back, Kamanni Gordon toted it in for a two-yard touchdown. Gordon was a force for Bradwell’s offense as he toted the rock 23 times for 140 yards and one score.
Pender said that it was an excellent win for the seniors, and they were the ones who helped get the Pirates back into the playoffs.
“This senior group got us back into the playoffs, which is big. This group has come through a lot of adversity,” Pender said. “For them to make it to the playoffs and end the season now with a .500 record, now we have to get ourselves ready for the playoffs. They got to step their game up now.”
After the game, the message from Pender was that the team is now 0-0 again, and it’s time to focus on having a championship mindset. However, this group of seniors only has one playoff game under their belt. Pender said they’ll spend next week getting ready for it since they wrapped up the regular season this week.
“It’s important for us to learn how to get ready for the playoffs. This team is not an experience playoff team,” Pender said. “This group of seniors has only played in one playoff game in their high school careers. We’re going to spend next week talking about that and get them to where they need to be. We are a little banged up, so we’re going to be smart and get some guys healed. Overall it’s just trying to keep that mindset because it’s something we’ve been preaching since this time last year.”
Brunswick finishes the regular season 5-5 and 2-2 in region play. The Pirates secure a third seed in the 6A playoffs and will know their opponent after next week’s games.