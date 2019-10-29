Bradley Warren has never missed the playoffs as the head coach at McIntosh County Academy, and the trend is set to continue this season.
In his first year back with the Buccaneers, Warren’s team is in prime position to make a run in the postseason. McIntosh currently sits at No. 15 in the Class A-Public power ratings, which are used to determine the 24-team playoff field.
The Buccaneers made the playoffs in each of Warren’s first three seasons with the program from 1999-2001, but they’d missed out on the postseason each of the last two years, compiling a 4-15 record over that span.
But there were never an expectation of a long, drawn out rebuild of the program in mind for Warren. He planned to quickly return MCA to relevancy, and that’s what he’s done.
“The goal is to make the playoffs,” Warren said. “I told them I’ve not ever coached a team here that didn’t make the playoffs and they weren’t going to be my first.
“They really worked hard. I mean this in all sincerity, they have gotten better every week. They’re a fun group to coach right now.”
The group’s consistent improvement has been obvious in simply looking at the results of the games.
McIntosh opened the season with losses against Class 3A’s third-ranked Pierce County and 6A Brunswick High by a combined score of 83-7. The Buccaneers have gone 3-3 since with some impressive victories and encouraging defeats.
At 3-5, McIntosh County Academy is one of just two teams with a losing record currently among the top 24 in the Class A-Public’s power ratings; the reason being the quality of losses.
MCA has narrowly lost contests against Savannah Country Day, Savannah Christian, and Calvary Day — the fifth, 17th, and 18th-ranked teams in the Class A-Private power ratings — by 33 total points while beating the last three public schools it has faced (Jenkins County, Brantley County and Claxton) by a combined score of 103-17.
“We’re starting to play some good ball,” Warren said.
Naturally, much of the Buccaneers’ offensive success has come on the ground out of their wing-T formation. They’re averaging just under 20 points behind a rushing attack totaling more than 200 yards per contest, and they’ve exceeded 300 rushing yards on three different occasions, most recently last week against Claxton.
McIntosh County recorded 399 rushing yards on 56 attempts in their highest yardage output of the year. Trenton Johnson carried the ball 22 times for 182 yards and two scores in his fourth game with more than 150 rushing yards this season.
On the season, Johnson has rushed for 863 yards and 14 touchdowns at 7.0 yards per carry. After starting the season with just 87 rushing yards over the first three games, the junior has recorded 776 yards in the past five.
Sophomore Will Jones has also rushed for 357 yards and four scores this year.
Defensively, the Buccaneers are holding opponents to just under 23 points per game, and that figure improves to 17 in five contests against teams from Class A.
McIntosh closes its Region 3-A, Subdivision A schedule Friday with a home game against winless Portal. A win all but guarantees a playoff spot, and depending on the way the rest of the games shake out, the Buccaneers could find themselves in a position to improve their seeding.
A McIntosh win coupled with losses by Claxton and Calvary Day will result in a three-way tie for third place in the subdivision. In that case, the team with the highest power rating, currently Claxton, would be awarded third place and the head-to-head record between the remaining teams would decide fourth and fifth.
The season finale is a region crossover game that pits the No. 1 seeds from each subdivision against one another. The No. 2 teams match up against No. 3, No. 4s face off against No. 5, and the No. 6 seeds battle at the bottom of the standings.
If MCA can secure third place, and thus a contest against Region 3-A, Subdivision B’s No. 2 seed, it would give the Buccaneers another opportunity to score a win against a strong opponent and improve their power rating one last time.
The Class A power ratings will be announced on GHSA.net on Nov. 10, and the playoff brackets will be posted at 4 p.m. the next day. The top eight teams in power rating receive a first-round bye.
“We feel like we’ve got a chance here to make a run and build some confidence going into the playoffs,” Warren said.