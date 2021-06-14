A few years ago, Robert Sapp learned an important lesson from a cancer-stricken camper in Richmond Hill: Sometimes, you just have to make an adjustment.
On Monday, the longtime guru passed along the message to campers to cap the first day of the 40th annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp.
The camper Sapp referenced overcame the heat and his ailment to plug through an enjoyable three-day experience. A year later, Sapp had his own adjustments to make when the coronavirus forced him to cancel his annual event for the first time.
But the camp has bounced back as strong as ever with nearly 200 in attendance between the Brunswick and St. Simons locations.
“That was the first June my wife and I had off in 39 years,” Sapp joked. “But it’s good to get back, and I think that’s why we have so many kids this year — their parents were just ready to get back to baseball.”
Following the camp’s motto, campers ages 6-15 played ball from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., beginning with a host of fundamental work in the morning before transitioning to games in the afternoon.
An old-school coach with impressive credentials, including a 910-215 record as a head coach at the University of Georgia and Middle Georgia State, Sapp stresses the importance of fundamentals to campers, dubbing it the main goal of the camp.
Sapp can attest to the significance of fundamentals, also having them instilled to him in Glynn County by youth coach Frog Horton and former Glynn Academy coach Lem Clark before going on to play college baseball at UGA. He’s since earned himself induction in the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
But the now 80-year-old Sapp was quick to divvy up the credit for the success his camp has seen since it’s inaugural event in 1981.
“We have been able to keep coaches that are high school coaches instead of high school players, and that helps,” Sapp said. “A lot of them work all summer with me, and they’ve worked quite a few years. I’ve got some coaches that have been with me 25-30 years. They know what we want to try to do.”
Former Crisp Academy baseball coach Chuck Hester is one of Sapp’s longtime assistants, and he reprised his role for the 40th edition of the camp, leading the group in Brunswick for much of the day along with Scott Swan and Brunswick High assistant Kyle Bialousz.
At one point in the afternoon, Bialousz recounted his own experience at the Robert Sapp Baseball Camp when he was the same age as the group he was tossing pitches for.
Perhaps the highest praise of Sapp’s camp is the number of returning participants, which is now crossing generations as well.
“We’ve got quite a few second generations that are going through our camps now,” Sapp said. “Today at St. Simons, I had people registering and I had probably eight or nine parents that said they went to camp when they were small, now they’re probably in their 40s.
“That is something I really pride ourselves on, and the tradition of the camp. We’ve gone through a lot of kids through the years in Glynn County.”
If the first day was evidence, Sapp has likely already secured another repeat camper in John Roper.
It was Roper’s introduction to the camp — he learned about it from his father after completing his first season of baseball — and it took just one session for him to notice an improvement in his game.
“Last year was my first year, so I’m not that good yet, but I’m getting there,” Roper said. “I’ve learned how to swing better, throw better, and catch decently well.”
That would be music to Sapp’s ears.
With the rise of travel ball, and home runs stealing much of the focus in the major leagues, Sapp yearns for a return to fun, fundamental baseball. He’s doing his part to make that happen.
“Some of our games and our travel ball stuff, it’s getting away from just going out there and enjoying the game,” Sapp said. “It’s a negative game. So you didn’t have a great game, or maybe you had a good at-bat but you didn’t get any hits, batting averages and all that kind of stuff.
“I’m more of a person that says, ‘Just go out there and enjoy the game,’ and I’m hoping we can teach that too.”