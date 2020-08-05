Finally, first pitch in the Golden Isles is set for 6 p.m. today.
Brunswick High advanced to the second second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs last season, which feels like a lifetime ago at this point.
The coronavirus wiped out much of softball’s offseason workouts, but the Pirates made their grand return to the diamond Tuesday in a scrimmage against Long County. Although the teams only got in three innings before lightning in the area ended the contest prematurely, Brunswick head coach Nicole Bailey was just happy to be back on the field.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Bailey said. “Being away for so long because of the COVID restrictions, it was just exciting to get back into an organized-type setting.”
Tuesday’s scrimmage finished in a 2-2 tie with Brunswick notching runs in each of the first two innings before Long County responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.
Erica Bentley, a second team all-region selection a year ago, got the start for the Pirates and she’ll likely receive the call again tomorrow in the team’s regular-season opener. Bentley tossed 100.1 innings for Brunswick over 21 appearances last season, crafting a 3.14 ERA.
First team all-region catcher Molly Willford notched an RBI for the Pirates on a ground out, and she scored on all-region honorable mention Raelyn DePratter’s double in the top of the second inning.
Bentley, Willford, DePratter and Kalyn Harris figure to be supremely important, both on and off the field, to Brunswick’s success this season as the few returning members of the team with significant experience.
The Pirates graduated Georgia State recruit Alyssa Giles, Jalia Hubbard, who signed with Jackson State, and Rachel Eubank — a trio of seniors that accounted for 66 hits, 21 going for extra bases, 48 runs, 35 RBI and 28 stolen bases.
Bailey expects replacing that production will be a team effort with a number of freshmen set to fill in the cracks in the Brunswick lineup.
“There’s so many freshmen, and I’m bouncing around with possibly starting anywhere between three or four of them,” Bailey said. “So it’s going to really be a big team effort for the seniors to be able to keep those freshmen in check, as far as emotionally, and just keeping them in the game because they get so nervous.”
The limited practice time this offseason has made it a tough task for Bailey and her staff to prepare incoming freshmen as well as they might have been able to in a normal summer. The second-year head coach said the program has spent much of its time focused on fundamentals before building upon them.
Freshman Jenny Braddy got her prep career off to a quick start against Long County, recording one of the team’s two hits in her first high school at-bat and stealing third a batter later.
But Brunswick will receive a tougher test today against Pinewood Christian, which is coming off a run to the semifinal round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs.
“They’re a fairly average team,” Bailey said. “It’s going to be pitching that’s going to be very similar to parts of our region, so it’s going to give our girls an idea of like, this is kind of what our region looks like a little bit.
“That’s the biggest thing. I wanted the girls to be able to see the type of talent that we’re going to play when we get into our season.”
The Pirates defeated the Patriots 8-0, 6-0 in a pair of games last season.