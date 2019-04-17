Coastal Georgia’s pitching allowed the team to claim the top spot in the conference and sweep USC Beaufort during the doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Mariners defeated the Sand Sharks 5-3 in game one and 3-1 in the final matchup. Coastal Georgia improves to 25-16 on the season with two games left to play before the Sun Conference tournament.
In game one, the Mariners got off to a quick 3-0 lead in the opening inning after Mary Waldron reached on a sacrifice fly out and a two-run homer from Kylie Young.
After the first inning though, Coastal Georgia went cold until the fifth inning.
USC Beaufort attempted to come back with a two-run third and a trying it up in the fifth inning. But with Alt throwing a strikeout and solid defense to end the inning, the Mariners warded off the Sand Sharks from taking the lead.
Coastal Georgia answered its defensive stop in the bottom of the fifth by scoring two runs essentially giving the Mariners the 5-3 win.
The reason for victory in both games is due to starting pitchers Paige Alt and Ansley Bowen.
Alt started the first game and pitched five and two-thirds innings. She gave up seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts and four walks.
Bowen came in to relieve her and pitched a shut out finish. In the first game, she recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit.
Her efforts in the second game were so notable that it made Coastal Georgia’s head coach Mike Minick believe she deserves conference pitcher of the week.
“She got a shut out save in the first game and almost went the distance in the second game with a shut out,” said Minick about Bowen’s performance. “Against the best team in the conference and the 13th team ranked in the country, she should get pitcher of the week this week, and that’s how good she was.”
Bowen pitched six innings, allowed four hits, one run, two walk, and three strikeouts. She lost the shut out, but got the win for her efforts and improves to a 9-7 record on the season.
Bowen and the defense carried the momentum the entire game, and even with the bases loaded, the defense pinned their ears back and got the three outs giving up the one run.
Despite facing off with the No. 1 team in the conference, the Mariners didn’t let that intimidate them.
“I don’t know that everybody believed that we could do it against a team like this with their record,” said Minick about how the two wins over USC Beaufort. “I think that gives us a ton of confidence going in because now they know they can beat anybody.”
Coastal Georgia has two final road series before heading into the postseason. The Mariners face-off with Southeastern University on April 24 for a doubleheader before finishing off the season with a doubleheader against USC Beaufort on April 27.