In a battle of the starting pitchers in Clearwater, Florida for the first day of The Sun Conference Softball Tournament, the conferences Pitcher of the Year — Coastal’s Hayley Dickerson — went head to head with Warner’s Karina Lopez.
For five full innings, the two dictated the game as first-pitch strikes turned into quick outs and base runners became an anomaly on the day.
Warner had a chance to take the lead in the top of the fourth inning as runners stood on the corners with two outs. Connecting on a Dickerson pitch that seemed destined to roll into the outfield grass, Coastal’s second baseman Malarie Peacock made a diving play to her right to flip the ball to Aniston Johnson on the second base bag in time to get the third out of the inning, leaving the Royals off the board.
Hoping the moment could lead to something positive on the offensive end, Bryce Peacock — The Sun Conference Player of the Year — slapped the first pitch for a stand-up triple to put the Mariners in a dangerous position. But, things didn’t turn out well as the next three batters all had foul outs in foul territory to leave Peacock stranded on third.
Dickerson kept delivering for the Mariners as she had a 1,2,3 fifth inning and a double play ball from Johnson in the sixth before fanning the last batter of the sixth for her fourth strikeout of the game.
Seeing 0-0 on the scoreboard and coming up to bat, Bryce Peacock drew a one-out walk for courtesy runner Rori Rhodes to come on the base path to set the tone for the inning. MacKenzie Kagee clubbed a hard single to the left field fence to have runners on first and second for Melani Jones.
Sitting on her pitch, Jones seemed to have hit a short pop up over the infield grass with the right fielder and second basemen tracking down the ball. Seeing the ball land in between them, Rhodes and Kagee took off. Picking up and firing the ball to second base to try and get Kagee out, an errant throw that caused the shortstop to collide with Kagee as the ball went to left field. That allowed Rhodes to score as she rounded third to give the Mariners the lead.
Having runners in scoring position with one out, the Royals were able to get out of the jam by forcing a fielder’s choice on McCall Maret and a fly out on Johnson.
Heading into the final frame and holding a 1-0 lead, the conference’s pitcher of the year showcased why she earned those honors.
Allowing four hits all day and one of them to Warner’s Allie Hughes, who stepped in the box to open the seventh, Dickerson exacted revenge as she caused Hughes to swing and miss for Dickerson’s fifth strikeout of the game.
Dickerson would get help during the final two outs of the game from the Peacock sisters as Bryce had a routine pop out in left before her older sister Malarie sealed the win with a routine grounder from second base.