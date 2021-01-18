Brunswick High’s wrestling team made history on Saturday as the Pirates earned their first region championship as the defeated defending champ, Richmond Hill, 33-32.
The Pirates were the No.1 seed and, with a first-round bye, took on Effingham County first. Brunswick handled their first match with ease as they won 55-18.
They met Richmond Hill once again in the finals, and it was so close the winner wasn’t decided until the very last match, where freshman Anthony Lowe got the job done.
Coach Tommy Bartolotta said his win was huge because Richmond Hill held all the momentum going into it. The Wildcats had scored 20 straight points after being down 27-12.
Then Richmond Hill pulled ahead 32-27, and it was up to Lowe to close out the match.
The match opened with Brunswick High’s Staffon Stanley won on a 3-2 decision over Richmond Hill’s Thomas Crawford in the 220 division. Then William Abbott pinned William Smith in the 285 class.
Richmond Hill's Colin Dragon (106) pinned Nicholas Hickox. Then one of Brunswick’s top wrestlers, Trent Burke (113), pinned Hunter Cash.
Roman Slaughter (120) of Richmond Hill won by a 16-9 decision over Thomas Clay of Brunswick to give the Wildcats their second match win. Jackson Crawford (126) gave the Wildcats another win by a 7-5 decision.
Brunswick got back on track as Marcus Norman (132) won by a 12-5 decision over Devon Wright, Cameron Crump (138) pinned Bradley Barret, and Jeremiah Dawson (145) won by a 9-2 decision over Zach McQuillan.
Richmond Hill attempted a comeback by winning in the 152, 160, 170 and 182 divisions.
Then it came down to Lowe, who pinned Chris Mcleod to win 32-31 and give the Pirates their first region title.
Bartolotta said the strategy was similar to the first time they took on Richmond Hill. He wanted to win six of the seven lower to middleweight classes and win the final two to win eight matches.
However, it didn’t quite work out like that, and even though they lost three matches, Bartolotta said it wasn’t bad losses.
“Other kids that lost matches — like Amauri Mangram, lost 15-0 to their best wrestler, Tate Evans, who's ranked first in the state,” Bartolotta said. “That only gave them five points rather than six. If Amari had gotten pinned, the scores would have been tied, and they would have won on criteria. So all those things add up. He had a great effort, and he wrestled a very hard match. It was the total team effort.”
Winning the region was one of Bartolotta’s top priorities when he took the job three years ago. He said that’s why he came back to Glynn County.
“The goal was to do it in year three, and we definitely accomplished the goal,” Bartolotta said. “That’s what I said I was going to do, and that was it. We did it. We lost to them 84-0 in 2018. I told Gordon Jackson at the Brunswick News in that newspaper article — that was the goal to compete with them and beat them. I thought we could do it by year three, and they did.”
He said it’s a great feeling to get this win, and it’s such a historic moment in Brunswick wrestling history.
“It feels awesome. They performed up to their abilities, expectation and the kids are great,” Bartolotta said. “I’m very lucky I had them. Everyone has done excellent whether its coaches or the kids — they did something special.”
While the post season is here for the Pirates, Bartolotta said he’s still learning about this group, and after the win over Richmond Hill, he knows they’ll continue to grow and learn.
“We'll be ready to go,” Bartolotta said. “I think we're going to have a good week, and we'll be at home, well-rested — then we'll move to the state elite eight championship bracket, Jan. 30 up at Lassiter. It's a learning experience. We're still learning about everybody as a team on how they perform.
“I learned a lot Saturday — even though we didn't wrestle our best match, we still won. I think we're going to learn from it and do better next time we wrestle Richmond Hill or team like that high caliber at the state duels in a few weeks.”
Brunswick will host the No. 4 Region 3 team on Saturday in the state tournament's preliminary round. If they advance, they will travel to Lassiter on Jan. 30 for the tournament's elite eight portion.