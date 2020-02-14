Brunswick High's boys team also got a big first-round win on Friday night as the Pirates defeated Lovejoy 76-68.
The Pirates got the big upset on the road as four players scored in double-digits.
It was a career-high night for junior Tyrease Jones who put up 37 points. He scored 20 of them in the first half.
“Thank god for Tyrease tonight,” Brunswick coach Chris Turner said. “He played great and was able to make shots. He handled the ball well and also played great on defense. Without him, we lose, there is no doubt. He was huge tonight. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of his effort and being able to play under pressure like he was. He was on fire, and he didn't miss too many shots."
Kamari Towns recorded a double-double as he scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds. Turner said that he did an excellent job helping out against the Wildcats.
“He played great and was able to finish around the rim,” Turner said. “He helped us out on defense and with rebounding— he helped speed up the game for us tonight.”
Xavier Bean and Camarion Johnson both added 10 points respectably. Johnson had five assists against the Wildcats as well.
“Well, they played really hard and was able to go up and win on the road. It's the whole goal. Our kids have worked hard all year, and we're grateful to win. We're looking forward to getting ready to try to prepare to play South Cobb. I'm proud of our guys, they did a great job, and I hope that momentum will carry over."
Brunswick will head back on the road on Wednesday to take on No. 1 seed South Cobb who defeated Winder Barrow on Friday night 60-38 to advance.