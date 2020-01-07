Richmond Hill moved into second place in Region 2-6A on Tuesday in a 41-33 triumph over the visiting Brunswick High girls.
The first quarter ended in a 15-15 tie — foreshadowing the competitiveness of the contest from the opening tip.
But leading by two in the fourth quarter, Richmond Hill (13-5, 2-1) used a 6-0 run to close out the contest and take sole ownership of second place in the region.
Brunswick (10-6, 1-2) has now lost two straight region games after falling to Glynn Academy on Friday, the losing streak taking the place of a stretch of six consecutive wins that proceeded it.
The Pirate girls return to action Friday, when they’ll host region rival Effingham County at the Brunswick Square Garden with the winner taking over sole possession of third place with four region games to play. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
Brunswick boys 62
Richmond Hill 59
The Brunswick High boys basketball team built a first-half lead and held onto it at Richmond Hill to pick up a 62-59 Region 2-6A win on the road.
The Pirates held a 10-8 after one quarter and stretched it out to a 27-21 advantage at the half. Both squads paid pretty evenly in the third quarter. Richmond Hill did tie the game at 36 only to see Brunswick close out the quarter on a 7-2 run to hold a five-point lead.
A Wildcat 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter made it a one-possession game, but the Pirates kept Richmond Hill at bay for the rest of the quarter to win by three.
The win keeps the Pirates undefeated in region play with a 3-0 mark and 11-6 overall. Brunswick will host region foe Effingham County on Friday.