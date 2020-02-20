The road doesn’t get any easier for the Brunswick High boys basketball team as they take on another Goliath-like team in South Cobb tonight for the second round of the state playoffs.
South Cobb had an easier track to get to the Sweet 16 than the Pirates. The Eagles demolished Winder-Barrow 60-38 in the first round of the playoffs after earned the Region 6-6A No. 1 seed by defeating Allatoona in the Region 6-6A championship 51-45.
With the win over Winder-Barrow, South Cobb improved to 26-2 overall. The Eagles are currently on an eight-game win streak and haven’t lost since Jan. 14 when Sequoyah beat them 67-56. South Cobb’s only other loss came at the very beginning of the season when the Eagles fell 90-86 to 7A powerhouse McEachern.
Brunswick had to take the longer route to get to the Sweet 16. Despite being the No. 3 seed from Region 2-6A, Brunswick went on the road and upset Lovejoy 76-68 in the first round.
The Eagles will roll out a high-powered offense that includes two high-scoring shooters. South Cobb has two players averaging double-digits in points, led by senior Emon Washington.
Washington averages 22.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, two steals, and 1.2 blocks a game. He’s made 66 percent of his shots from the floor this season, including 31 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s played in 20 games this season for the Eagles and has scored at least 20 points in 12 of those games, including two 30-plus point games. Washington does a little bit of everything for the Eagles, so containing him will be crucial for the Pirates success.
Sophomore, Zocko Littleton is the other double-digit producer for the Eagles. He averages 15.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals a game. Littleton is making 41 percent of his shots from the floor and 40 percent from the three-point line.
Both guys are also excellent from the free-throw line. Washington averages 85 percent while Littleton averages an 87 percent completion rate.
As a whole, South Cobb averages 53 points, 10.9 assists, 24.6 rebounds, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks. The Eagles are shooting 47 percent from the field, 34 percent from beyond the arc, and 71 percent from the foul line.
Brunswick coach Chris Turner said that South Cobb is a deep team and talented squad with guys just ready to play.
“They are about eight or nine deep,” Turner said. “They got a real deep squad as far as athleticism and skill. They’re also really big and are 6-6 across the board. The other thing is they play really hard. They’re number one for a reason.
“They’ve got two really good players. The surrounding cast is also really good. It’s tough to play them because they have two really good players, and then they got about six kids that are really good as well that play hard and know their role.”
Brunswick’s defense is going to have to be on top of things to slow down Washington and company. Turner said there are three things he wants to see from his team against South Cobb.
“We’re going to try and keep it out of Littleton’s hands, and we’re going to try and surround to No. 12, who is the big 6-foot-6 kid inside that can play,” Turner said. “Then hopefully we can get out to other shooters if they start making shots.
“They are the best defensive team I’ve seen, and they are the best team I’ve seen on film all year. We have to match their toughness and how hard they play. Number two, we have to know where Littleton is, and we have to surround Washington. Number three, we have to attack the rim and attack them when we’re on offense. We have to make them play.”
The Pirates will also need their offense to continue the success it had in the first round.
Tyrese Jones is coming off a 37-point performance against Lovejoy, and the Pirates need that offensive production from him. Xavier Bean has been hot for the Pirates down the stretch and continues to put up solid numbers.
Kamari Towns is another guy that stepped up as the season progressed, he had a good game defensively against Lovejoy, and the Pirates need that from him again. And of course, there is Region 2-6A Player of the Year Jaden Dunham, who needs to have a big game.
“Everyone is going to have to play their best game for us to get a win at South Cobb. That’s just the way it is,” Turner said. “We cannot have just Tyrese, just Bean or just Dunham. It’s got to be everybody bringing their best game. That’s what it’s going to take to beat a team like this at their home.”
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. with the winner of this game will take on whoever wins the Douglas County-Evans matchup.