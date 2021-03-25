The Brunswick High Pirates tied the board with a 1-0 victory in its second game against the Glynn Academy Terrors Wednesday night after a rough start to the three-game crosstown baseball matchup.
Brunswick High struggled to get any offense going in Game 1 of the three-game series against rival Glynn Academy in Wainwright Field on Monday as they fell 12-1. The Pirates hosted the Terrors on their home turf, Bud Couch Field on BHS’ campus, in the second game and successfully evened up the score and forced a third game to decide the series.
That leaves the City Championship title up for grabs as the teams face off for the final game in the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Wainwright Field.
After Wednesday’s game, BHS stands with an overall season of 9-6. A good early season led to a 2-1 win in the three-game regional series against Richmond Hill and a subsequent 1-2 loss in a three-game contest with Statesboro’s Blue Devils.
Last night’s game leaves the Terrors with a 10-5 season. After a 4-3 run in non-regional games, Glynn Academy’s team claimed victory over South Effingham High School and Richmond Hill High School leading up to this week’s hometown rivalry series.
Look for full coverage of game two and a preview of the tiebreaker for the city championship in tomorrow’s edition of The Brunswick News and online.