The Brunswick and Glynn Academy boys meet for Round 2 of the City Championship in the midst of seasons trending towards opposite ends of the spectrum.
Though the overall record for each team is similar, the Pirates enter at 12-7; the Terrors at 11-9, a look at the respective records in Region 2-6A tells a different story.
Brunswick remains unbeaten in region play at 5-0 with a two-game advantage over second-place Richmond Hill. Glynn sits in last place at 1-5 — a game back of Effingham.
Red Terrors head coach Terrance Haywood expressed his desire to see his team close out tight games better this season, but they’ve rarely had the opportunity in region play.
Glynn has a point differential of -92 in six games against Region 2-6A opponents, including 34-point loss in the first game against Brunswick.
The Terrors led Round 1 of the City Championship 16-14 after one quarter, but the Pirates won the second 25-4 to take command.
Brunswick has been on a roll since returning from holiday tournaments in Miami Gardens and Tifton, winning four of its last six — the losses against Coffee County, the Sandy Spiel’s No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A, and Raines from Jacksonville, Fla.
Making the Pirates’ recent stretch more impressive is the fact it came without perhaps the team’s best scorer in Kelan Walker, who is still recovering from a hand injury.
Following the game, the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame will present its Player of the Game award.
Members of the Hall of Fame board of directors will attend the City Championship rivalry and select a player of the game for both the girls and boys contests.
The Hall of Fame plans to announce the girls honoree at halftime of the boys game and the boys honoree at the completion of the contest.
The Hall of Fame and the Glynn County Schools Athletics Department agreed to a partnership several years back for the Hall to recognize outstanding performances by local student-athletes in the Glynn Academy-Brunswick rivalry games in the sports of football, basketball and baseball.
This marks the fifth year of the basketball awards, which are annually presented during the second regular-season meeting between the crosstown rivals.
“We are looking forward to seeing some good basketball between the Glynn and Brunswick teams on Friday night,” Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said in a statement. “These rivalry games are always interesting between the local schools as they play for pride and whatever else may be on the line when they square off.
“The Hall of Fame is happy to be a part of these games and we appreciate the effort that the players and coaches give each year to be the best they can be for their schools and our community. We enjoy seeing our local teams win and compete for championships and seeing the kids excel in the athletic arena.”