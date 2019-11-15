Brunswick High’s playoff hopes are still alive as the Pirates went on the road and defeated Morrow 34-13.
For the first time since 2010, Brunswick advances past the first round of the playoffs when the Pirates defeated Creekside 48-14 in the opening round before falling to Starr’s Mill 42-34 the following week.
Brunswick scored first against the Mustangs off a 1 yard Anthony Mountain run. The point-after attempt was no good, so the Pirates led 6-0 to start the game.
Morrow quickly answered the Pirates and scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 with 9:01 left in the opening half.
Both the Pirates and Mustangs played a tight defensive game as both units gave it back and forth to each other throughout the game.
Brunswick scored again as Mountain toted it in for his second 1-yard touchdown run. This score made it 14-7 with 2:52 left in the second quarter.
The Pirates would go into halftime up 14-7 but would have to hold off Morrow in the second half.
Morrow missed a 30-yard field goal at the beginning of the third quarter. However, the Mustang's tough defense forced a Brunswick punt. Morrow capitalized on that punt and drove down the field. The Mustangs scored on a four-yard touchdown pass but missed the point-after attempt.
With 4:11 left in the third quarter, Brunswick held on by one as the Pirates led 14-13.
In the fourth quarter alone, Chuckobe Hill scored three rushing touchdowns. The first, he toted it in for seven yards, then he scored on the Pirates following drive off a four-yard run.
Hill scored his third touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run with 3:33 to go and give Brunswick a 34-13 win.
The Pirates got the job done and get to advance to the second round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs. Brunswick will hit the road and travel to play Harrison High in Kennesaw next Friday night. Harrison defeated its first-round opponent Winder-Barrow 45-25 Friday night to advance.