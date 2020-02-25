Brunswick High’s soccer teams embraced the elements on Tuesday night as the Pirates split their matches against Bradwell Institute.
The boys team defeated the Tigers 3-1 in overtime while the girls fell 10-0.
Brunswick's boys had a sluggish start against the Tigers in a rainy mess. Neither team could do much as players slipped all over the field. However, the Pirates found a way to score first as captain Mason Palmer booted in a goal from 25 feet 1-0.
Brunswick’s boys refused to give up the match against Bradwell, and once the Pirates knew they had to go into overtime, they hit another gear.
Bradwell responded with 8:58 to go before halftime to make it 1-1. Both goalkeepers had locks on the goals throughout the game as neither let many by them. The Tigers goalkeeper had multiple saves that could have put the game away for the Pirates, but the keeper had other plans.
These two squads went into halftime knotted at 1-1. Neither team scored in the second half of the game as the rain continued to fall as regulation ended tied 1-1.
Pirates coach Daniel Szokoly said the goal was to avoid penalty kicks against the Tigers and said that the late surge could help them down later in region play.
“Our backline stepped up really well, of course, it wasn’t the best first half that we wanted. For a team that’s athletic and as improved as Bradwell is, I didn’t want to take it to PKs,” Szokoly said. “They have an all-star keeper since he was a freshman, so I really didn’t want to go to PKs there, especially in a game when goal differential matters. I’m glad that they didn’t let their foot off the gas pedal. We could have just stuck back and bunkered down, but the better goal differential, the better off we are later in the season.”
During the first 10 minute overtime period is when Brunswick’s offense took off and got aggressive. Brunswick scored its first goal of the overtime period when the Pirates other captain Ramses Hernandez knocked it into the goal off a Jacob Nieves corner kick.
Oscar Cruz scored the final goal off another Nieves corner kick. Brunswick’s defense shut down the Tigers in the second overtime period as neither team scored, and the Pirates claimed the 3-1 victory.
Szokoly said that it was his two captains that got the squad settled, and it showed in the Pirates overtime play. He said this win means a lot after getting beat last week against Glynn Academy.
“It wasn’t the best week for us last week, and the guys have been in a little bit of a slump,” Szokoly said. “Our team captains, Mason Palmer and Ramses Hernandez, really calmed things down once it got into overtime. I think they really needed tonight— they needed to come out and see how much their game drops off whenever they are in that funk and once they rally what they’re capable of. That second and into overtime, I’ll put that team up against anybody. It meant a lot that our leadership was able to kind of get in there and light a fire under everybody.”
The Brunswick girls didn’t fare nearly as well as the guys did against the Tigers. The Pirates got shut out 10-0, resulting in the game ending early.
Pirates coach Greg Sturm said that he thought his girls' effort was better than it was last week against Glynn Academy but says the team is still a work in progress. He said that while the girls did somethings better, they still have some improvement to make.
“We just have to play better as a team,” Sturm said. “Bradwell was a very well-coached team and they were very much improved from last year. We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game, but obviously we didn’t expect it to get like that. Everybody needs to look at this game and think about all the plays that they went through and make improvements on everything.
“Our first touch is something we need to work on, but we did do a better job of individual defending and did a better job possessing. We actually possessed the ball a good amount and we had chances up top, we’re just not getting that finishing touch to make good shots.”
Brunswick girls went to 0-3-1 overall while the boys improved to 3-2 overall. Up next will be a region matchup against Richmond Hill on March 3.