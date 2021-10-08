Another standout defensive performance by the Black Flag lifted Brunswick High over Statesboro 21-0 on a sloppy Friday night at Womack Field.
In a matchup between two of the top 10 defenses in points allowed within Class 6A, the Pirates (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) notched their second shutout of the season against the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-1), who entered the contest averaging more than 220 yards rushing.
“Defense played lights out,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “They didn’t even get a first down in the first half, I don’t think.”
Brunswick rushed for nearly 350 yards on the evening as it got major contributions from the trio of Chuckobe Hill, Ree Simmons, Leon Charlton. Charlton scored a touchdown for the Pirates in the first quarter to give the team a 7-0 lead, and the score would remained unchanged through halftime.
Simmons found paydirt in the third quarter to extend the Brunswick advantage to 14-0, and Hill scored a touchdown of his own later in the period as the Pirates pulled away.
“Offensively, we ran the ball extremely well,” Pender said. “All three running backs scored, and they all ran the ball really tough.”
Brunswick’s success on the ground was paramount on a night it struggled a bit through the air, passing for fewer than 100 yards a week after throwing for more than 380. Three turnovers were tagged to the Pirates’ signal callers.
But those were just minor details on a night the Pirates put a stranglehold on the pole position for the region championship.
“Overall, I’m very proud of the way we played,” Pender said. “We were very physical, and we played physical on both sides of the ball. We won the line of scrimmage. Our defense had a key fourth down stop — that was huge. I don’t think (Statesboro) completed a pass all night.”
“It was just a good, solid night led by a good defensive unit. If we put last Friday’s offense together with the defense we played tonight, we’ll be in great shape.”