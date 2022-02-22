The Pirates have ridden the talent of bigs Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders to a dominant regular season and a region title. But in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, the team reminded opponents its guard play is pretty good too.
Led by its backcourt, Brunswick harassed Lakeside into turnover after turnover as it ran away with a 70-33 victory Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Ja’Mya West scored 12 points, Shania Jones added 10, and each member of the backcourt rotation did its job wrecking havoc on the Vikings in the full court press.
“A few of our guards did play very well…” said Pirates girls head coach Maria Mangram. “Tonight, even though Shané and Flanders still were big parts of what we did, of our success, Ja’Mya West came to play today. Shania Jones came to play today.”
Brunswick led 25-11 after eight minutes of play before extending its lead to 45-16 by the halftime buzzer as Lakeside struggled to even get the ball over the mid court line for much of the half.
The Pirates’ inspired play at guard hardly took away from the team’s impact inside. With a massive height advantage over the Vikings, the duo of Jackson and Flanders combined for 27 points and 25 rebounds.
It was the type of complete team victory that makes Brunswick a title contender in the classification.
“I thought, as a unit, we played very well,” Mangram said. “We didn’t really start turning the ball over until it was later in the game, and tonight, we let everybody play. All of my younger kids were out there getting experience.
“I say the best way to get better is experience, and anytime we can play everybody, we definitely will. Right now, we’re just excited. We’re happy tonight went the way it did, and we’re just going to go back to the drawing board tomorrow.”
The full game story will run in Thursday’s edition of The News.