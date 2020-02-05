The Brunswick High football team held a national signing day ceremony in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday morning as four guys announced where they would play college ball.
Four Pirates made it official on Wednesday in front of an auditorium full of their peers, coaches, and teachers. Those four pirates are Anthony Mountain, Devin Lafayette, Marlon Carmena, and Xavier Ramsey.
Before the pen hit the paper, and the guys got to celebrate, their coach wanted to send a message to them. Brunswick coach Sean Pender opened up the ceremony and talked about how proud he was of these guys. He said that it’s a small reputation of what Brunswick’s program is about, and without the support staff that they have, it wouldn’t have happened.
“You heard it many times, it takes a village to raise these men,” Pender said.
He talked about previous signing classes and how too many times in the past guys would look at this day as an ‘in.’
“They’ll look at it like well I did my accomplishment in high school, and they take it at that approach,” Pender said. “That is so not the way to take it.”
Instead of looking at signing day as the end, Pender said it’s the beginning of a new chapter, one that’ll be a challenge for these guys.
He gave these guys along with their friends, family, teachers, and people involved in their lives a challenge to uphold. Pender challenged everyone to make sure these four guys get through the first year of college and return for their second.
“I want to get a commitment from all these young men out here, regardless of what happens in year one when they go to college, they stick with it, and they make it all the way through,” Pender said. “Regardless of the adversity that they’re going to be faced with and our young men are going to be faced with adversity. They’re going to be faced with some circumstances they can control and some they cannot.
“It’s our job as the family members, the coaching staff, and the community to support these young me and don’t let them come home. Don’t let them come back to Brunswick when they’re faced with adversity. Make them stick through it, make them push through it, make them preserver because they need that from us.”
Pender said that the first year is the hardest, but with the right support, these guys can make it. He said that football is a vessel, and every ship needs a crew to steer it in the right direction.
“Football is a vessel, that’s all it is,” Pender said. “It’s a vessel to get these young men to where they need to go, and that’s to get to higher education. That is what we’re there for, and that’s what our support is for, not to make sure they go off to college but to make sure they finish what they started and planned out to do.”
Pender wants the community to support these guys, and he got it across with this message. He genuinely cares about these players, and it showed when he spoke on Wednesday.
The first guy to put pen to paper on Wednesday was Mountain. He was joined with his family as he announced he would spend the next four years at Valdosta State University.
“It’s definitely been a long time coming,” Mountain said. “Through all the adversity that had happened throughout my high school years, I was still able to excel and achieve this milestone, and it means a lot. It’s a little touching, and I’m proud of myself. I did it. It took a lot of hard work to get where I ’m at now, but it was all worth it, and I ’m very proud of this accomplishment.”
The relationship with Valdosta State began around this time last year, and Mountain said the more camps and stuff he did with them, the more they liked him. After working hard all season, they finally offered after the season ended. Mountain loved it there, and it didn’t take him long to make his decision.
“It’s a great town and has a great atmosphere,” Mountain said. “It’s a football town and a place to be.”
Lafayette signed back in December but wanted to join his teammates on stage Wednesday. He announced again that he would spend the next four years a Northern Illinois University.
“It’s amazing that I got to stand up here with my brothers this time because last time I was up here by myself, so it means a lot,” Lafayette said.
He said he chose Northern Illinois because he had the chance to compete right away, and that’s is one of his goals.
“They offered a lot of playing time,” Lafayette said. “I feel like if I come in and I compete, then I can earn my spot and start for the rest of the year. I saw the opportunity to play fast. I’m not trying to be one of those redshirt freshmen, I ’m trying to be a true freshman that plays all four years.”
With the long line of successful defensive backs coming out of Brunswick High, Lafayette said that those guys were a huge inspiration to him.
“I look up to all three of them because I believe I can be the next one that carries on the tradition of a DB going into the NFL. I respect all three of them, and they set the foundation for DBs at Brunswick High, and I ’m trying to continue that.”
“Pac-man” Carmena announced his school of choice after Lafayette. Carmena chose to attend Garden City Community College for the next two years to play wide receiver.
He said it’s a big opportunity for him to get to play at the next level.
“It means a lot because it’s a great program over there, and the coaches have it going on,” Carmena said. “It’s a huge opportunity, and all my hard work has paid off.”
Ramsey was the final guy to make his announcement on Wednesday as he will attend Cumberland University for the next four years on a full-ride scholarship.
He played four different positions on the offensive line for the Pirates and finished his career playing center. Ramsey was one of the captains and a silent but major leader for Brunswick.
“It means a lot that this college is giving me the next four years to proceed with my education,” Ramsey said. “They gave me a full ride, and I really value my education, so it was a good fit.”
These four guys were essential parts for Brunswick throughout their careers as a Pirate, and now their next chapter begins. However, their time as a Brunswick High Pirate will live on and continue to with the more they succeed.