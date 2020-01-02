If Brunswick High can’t figure out a way to get the lid off the basket, today’s matchup against cross-town rival Glynn Academy could turn into a rock fight.
The Pirates (9-6, 1-0) enter the 7:30 p.m. contest as the favorites on paper despite traveling over to the Glass Palace to face the Terrors (4-11, 0-2), but the Region 2-6A matchup will likely be decided simply by who makes more shots.
Graduations hit Brunswick hard, costing a stable of talented scoring guards in Sheydan Baggs, Kelan Walker, Torrey Dickens, and Sharrod Ross. The Pirates also lost reigning boys Region Player of the Year Joyful Hawkins to transfer this summer.
The defections have hurt the Pirates the most offensively, where they’re having trouble taking care of the ball and putting the ball through the hoop.
Brunswick High is averaging just 53.2 points per contest through 15 games — a far cry from the 61.5 the team averaged a year ago.
“We’re having to really scrap and fight for everything we’re getting,” said head coach Chris Turner. “It just seems so hard to win right now, and if we don’t improve free throw shooting on top of that, and we have a hard time scoring, it could be tough.”
After starting the season 1-3, the Pirates righted the ship a bit with six straight wins, including a 24-point beatdown of region rival Bradwell Institute, before Christmas break. But Brunswick went 2-3 at the Savannah Holiday Classic and the McDonald’s Invitational in Tift County, the two wins coming by an average of three points and the losses by an average of 14.3.
However, the Pirates underwent a similar rough patch a year ago before ultimately coming together in the new year and winning the Region 2-6A tournament before advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A playoffs.
If the 2019-20 Brunswick team is to make a run of its own, it’ll need to begin building momentum, and the first game of the City Championship seems like as good place as any to start.
Jaden Dunham has been the Pirates’ most consistent player this season as he’s stepped into the void left by Hawkins and thrived. Good things happen for Brunswick when the 6-foot-10, 210-pound big touches the ball, and he should help Brunswick control the paint on both ends.
“He’s had a great year,” Turner said. “He’s averaging a double-double and has had games with 29, 27. He’s actually done everything we’ve asked of him and even more. I’m very pleased with Jaden Dunham…
“He’s a neat kid, he’s a good teammate, he’s a good student. You always pull for those kind of kids.”
Glynn Academy could give Brunswick and Dunham some matchup problems size at multiple positions, including on the perimeter, where Max Hrdlicka roams.
Hrdlicka’s length makes him tough to beat defensively, and on offense, he’s a mismatch for most guards.
“Max can hurt you because he can shoot the ball,” Turner said. “He’s a threat from anywhere. I think he’s taking a lot more shots this year, and with his size, and he’s sort of deceptively quick, and he’s smart; he’s a kid that can make shots and hurt you.”