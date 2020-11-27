Brunswick High traveled to Covington for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs and thrashed Alcovy 41-3 on Friday.
The Pirates finished the regular season in a three-way tie for the Region 2-6A championship, but the tiebreaker sent them on the road to face a 2-6 Tigers team that managed to earn home field advantage in a four-team Region 3-6A.
It was just the second time Alcovy has hosted a playoff game, and just the program’s fifth postseason game overall. Brunswick crashed the party.
The Pirates led 20-0 at halftime and went up 41-0 before the Tigers finally got on the board against junior varsity players.
“The kids played hard,” said BHS head coach Sean Pender.
KJ Lee and Tyrease Jones made Brunswick history in the first quarter when the pair hooked up for a score that set a school record for both passing (19) and receiving touchdowns (13) in a single season. Lee connected with Jones again on a 34-yard pass on the ensuing 99-yard drive that was capped by a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Chuckobe Hill.
Following a fumble recovery by Amarion Whitfield, Khamori Simmons got involved in the scoring — the 1,000-yard rusher running it in from 20 yards out to put the Pirates’ lead to 20-0 before halftime.
Hill recorded his second rushing touchdown of the game in the third quarter, and a Brunswick touchdown on the first play of the final period made it 34-0. Pat Leggett wrapped the Pirates’ scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with under four minutes remaining before Alcovy managed to avoid the shutout with a late score.
The road will get harder for the Pirates next week. Brunswick is scheduled to travel to Leesburg for a matchup against No. 1 Lee County.