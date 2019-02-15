Pirates run past Panthers in first round

Standout performances by the Region 2-6A’s Player of the Year and a flamin’ hot Cheeto powered Brunswick to a 65-54 victory over Lakeside-Evans on Friday in the first round of the boys Class 6A state playoffs.
Freshman Joyful Hawkins had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks the day he was named the top player in the region, and Sharrod “Cheeto” Ross canned four 3-pointers en route to 16 points as the Pirates advanced to the round of 16.
After a slow first quarter that saw both teams feeling out the game, Brunswick opened up an eight-point lead at halftime and pushed it to as many as 16 in the fourth before a Lakeside run made things a bit uncomfortable with a 10-1 run to draw to within seven points with fewer than three minutes remaining.
“We’ve got to keep attacking,” said Pirates head coach Chris Turner. “I think I got away from what we were doing a little bit, and that could be a little bit of me, but we’ve got to learn how to close out games.
“Make free throws, get back into our offense instead of just off the dribble, stuff we’ve got to work on in order for us to continue to move forward in the tournament.”
Hawkins picked up his fifth foul with 2:29 left, forcing him to sit the remainder of the contest, the Panthers suddenly within striking distance. But soon after, Sheydan Baggs drove the lane and dished to Justin Walker underneath the basket for two points. A few possessions later, Baggs drew the defense in again only to find Ross on the wing for a 3 in transition.
After another stop, Torrey Dickens got the ball on the fast break and punctuated Brunswick’s final flurry with a dunk with under a minute to play.
Throughout the evening, whenever the Pirates needed a spark offensively, they usually found it in transition.
“We’ve had a lot of guys go to the ball instead of running their lanes,” Turner said. “We want the guys to get out and run their lanes and be hard to guard.”
Brunswick spent time this past week working to improve its effectiveness on the fast break, and it paid off in spades against Lakeside, beginning in the opening quarter.
At one point in the first, Baggs drove to the basket in transition, sucked in defense, and fired to Dickens, who missed the 3. But Hawkins gathered the rebound and dished it back to Baggs in corner for a pump fake, drive, basket at the rim and a foul to go up 8-4 early on.
The Pirates got a stop at the other end on the ensuing possession, pushed the pace and found Hawkins on the end of an alley oop. Hawkins scored eight points in the first half, but he made his biggest impact on the defensive end, swatting shots and deterring the Panthers from the paint.
“He deserves Player of the Year in my opinion,” Turner said. “The kid’s almost averaging a triple double. When you’ve got someone who can protect the rim, it kind of makes up for some bad defense sometimes, because sometimes our guards are getting beat off the dribble and he has to clean it up.
“But he’s a special kid. He’s a special basketball player.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Pirates with Baggs matching Ross’ 16 for the team lead. Kelan Walker went scoreless in his third game back from an injury that cost him most of his senior season, but his presence as a ball handler has had ancillary benefits for the team.
Ross has knocked down 10 3-pointers in the three games since Kelan Walker returned to the lineup, including four in each of his last two games.
“Cheeto has been our best shooter all year,” Turner said. “He’s our best free throw shooter and our best 3-point shooter. It’s just a matter of him getting some open shots because he’s kind of small.
“So we’ve moved him off the point some and let him spot up. That’s how he’s been able to get a little more of his shots.”
Brunswick moves on to the second round of the state playoffs, where it’ll host the winner of today’s game between Coffee County and Morrow.