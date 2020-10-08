Although its Alpha has been incapacitated since the first half of the opener, the Brunswick High “Wolfpack” has been every bit as fearsome as it was a year ago, and they’ll be on the hunt once again today in the City Championship game against Glynn Academy.
Last season, a Pirates running back group led by Chuckobe Hill and Khamori “Ree” Simmons dubbed themselves the Wolfpack before proceeding to run wild on Brunswick’s opponents.
As sophomores, Hill and Simmons combined for 25 touchdowns and just shy of 2,500 yards of total offense as a 1-2 punch in the Pirates’ backfield, including 200 total yards and three touchdowns in the 28-21 loss to the Terrors.
The dynamic duo accounted for all but 112 of Brunswick’s 1,771 rushing yards last season, so it felt like a devastating blow to the team’s offense when Hill went down with a knee injury in the opening game against Pierce County.
Instead, the Pirates have hardly skipped a beat.
Brunswick enters its annual rivalry game against Glynn Academy averaging 220 rushing yards per contest with a ground game that appears to be improving week by week.
“We upped Ree’s carries, and then Leon Charlton is getting a lot of those tough yards,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “It’s kind of like Leon is playing Ree’s old role last year, and Ree has stepped into Chuckobe’s role.
“Then you have (Pat Leggett) that is coming in and doing some solid things, and of course (Amarion Whitfield) comes in and does some speed stuff for us. It’s coming together.”
Simmons acted as a standout spell back for Hill last season, carrying the ball 108 times for 601 yards to Hill’s 177 carries and 1,058 yards. His largest single-game output saw him rush for 100 yards and two scores on nine carries versus McIntosh County Academy.
But in the wake of Hill’s injury, Simmons has taken over the reigns as Brunswick’s workhorse. In his last two outings alone, he had a combined 50 carries and 379 yards to push his season totals to 76 carries and 505 rushing yards — good for fourth-most in Class 6A.
Charlton has also taken on a larger role after receiving just three varsity carries a year ago, and now he’s up to 151 yards on 33 attempts on his junior season while showing steady improvement each contest.
Leggett and Whitfield have both chipped in more than 70 yards with both rushing for more than 50 yards in Brunswick’s 41-12 win over Northeast two weeks ago.
Pender believes the secret to the success of the running back group is the same as it was last year — unselfishness among its ranks.
“We talk about ‘All About the Family,’ and we try to breathe that,” Pender said. “Because the thing that will break you apart the fastest is something internal — jealousy, that kind of stuff…
“These kids trust each other. They work hard together, and we try to have that brotherly love for one another and not let each other down.”
A play late in the game against Northeast perfectly illustrates the group’s mindset. With a chance to add to Brunswick’s lead, Pender sent Simmons into the game to run a play sure to produce his fourth score of the night.
In lieu of adding to his stat line, Simmons had Charlton carry the ball while he threw a crushing block to spring his teammate for the touchdown.
“Ree could have easily been the one to get his fourth touchdown, but he made the decision to let his brother get the tote, and he’s going to make sure he scores,” Pender said. “And he did it. I was like, that’s tough right there. You’ve got to respect that from your players.”
It will take another group effort from the Brunswick backfield to secure a victory in its Region 2-6A opener and snap a six-game losing streak to cross-town rival Glynn Academy.